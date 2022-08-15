Today in the Globe newsroom we applauded a dancer's success.
Tristan Hallett, 7, used a fantastic routine set to "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown" to wow judges at a national dance competition. He was named National Mini Male Dancer of the Year by Hollywood Dance Jamz.
We'll have more of this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Monday night's meeting of Joplin City Council.
- The death of a Carthage 3-year-old found in a hot car.
- Neosho considering a new spot for a planned dog park.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
