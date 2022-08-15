Hallett

Tristan Hallett, 7, practices his tap dance routine at Ovation Studios in Carthage on Aug. 3. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we applauded a dancer's success. 

Tristan Hallett, 7, used a fantastic routine set to "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown" to wow judges at a national dance competition. He was named National Mini Male Dancer of the Year by Hollywood Dance Jamz. 

We'll have more of this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • Monday night's meeting of Joplin City Council. 
  • The death of a Carthage 3-year-old found in a hot car. 
  • Neosho considering a new spot for a planned dog park. 

We hope you have a relaxing evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.