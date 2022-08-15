Tristan Hallett is tapping his way to stardom by being named the National Mini Male Dancer of the Year by Hollywood Dance Jamz at the 2022 Hollywood Invitational in Florida earlier this summer.
The 7-year-old dancing machine from Joplin, decked out in a bedazzled gray suit and a red tie, wowed judges with his “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” tap routine during the Hollywood Dance Jamz Dancer of the Year Competition, where he went head-to-head with other dancers in the mini division, for children ages 5-7, for the national title.
“My favorite type of dance is tap,” said Tristan, who trains at Ovation Studios in Carthage.
His colorful facial expressions combined with his perfected dance moves clearly left an impression on judges and audience members alike, said his mother, Laurel Hallett.
“He gets up on that stage and turns into a little entertainer,” she said. “The facial expressions are all him.”
The Hollywood Invitational was held from June 27 to July 1 in Orlando, Florida. Hosted by Hollywood Dance Jamz and Hollywood Vibe, it brought together the nation’s top dancers to compete for titles, awards and scholarships.
Hollywood Dance Jamz teams up dancers of all ages with the top choreographers and professional dancers from Los Angeles to inspire and educate them. It offers LA agency casting opportunities, scholarships and awards, as well as mentoring through its Hollywood Dance Jamz assistant company.
A dance family
Despite his age, Tristan is an animal on the dance floor. He’s trained in jazz, tap, hip hop and ballet. He has been tap dancing since he was 4 and hopes this year to learn lyrical dance, which combines ballet and jazz techniques.
Dancing runs in his blood. His mother is a choreographer and instructor at Ovation Studios in Carthage, and she helps choreograph Tristan’s routines. Mat Hallett, his father, is also a dancing dad and builds props.
Laurel Hallett said she has been able to live out her dance teacher and dance mom dreams.
“I grew up competitive dancing in Los Angeles, so when I found Ovation Studios, I knew it would be a good home if I one day had a kid who wanted to be involved,” she said. “I worked with the competition team for years before having a child. It’s been a lot of fun including him in it. He’s an amazing tapper. I love tap dancing, and it’s fun seeing him take to that.”
Tristan has received numerous titles, awards, trophies and scholarships throughout his dancing career. This year alone, he has done 13 competitions. Dancers with Hollywood Dance Jamz can earn scholarships to dance with professionals or money toward next year’s entries.
“A big title he won at Hollywood Dance Jamz had a very amazing faculty,” his mother said. “They had teachers who give lessons to private students like Derek Hough, Bette Midler, and these were the judges who selected him for Dancer of the Year. It was awesome.”
At previous events, Tristan has also won the TOP Entertainer title from Talent on Parade, a year-round dance education, performance and training company. TOP Entertainer winners receive a plaque, a $50 cash prize and special jacket. The winner is selected based on entertainment value and overall presentation.
Tristan’s performance with his dancing partner, Rennah Sanderson, 8, of Carthage, has also won national titles. Called “Abracadabra,” the routine features Tristan as a magician and Rennah as his assistant, and it has won first place at competitions in Florida and Branson.
“It’s awesome to dance with her,” Tristan said of Rennah.
‘Really fun’
The two are best friends and have been dance partners since Tristan was 5. Rennah, who has been dancing since she was 4, said her favorite style of dance is musical theater. Next year, the duo plans on doing a Tarzan and Jane routine.
“They love hanging out together, and it makes it really fun,” Laurel Hallett said.
She said Tristan generally comes into the studio on Wednesdays and Thursdays to practice for four to five hours. He also either competes on Saturdays or practices his routines. He is home-schooled, which allows him to attend different events and competitions.
“He’s very accelerated in school, so it’s been a blessing home-schooling him,” Laurel Hallett said. “He will be entering second grade.”
Dancing has helped Tristan with his confidence, flexibility and strength, his parents say. When he’s not dancing, he likes to play sports like golf or play with Legos.
Tristan jokes that his cat, Wellington, has also been inspired to become a dancer, as he loves to copy his moves or attack him while he’s practicing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.