The story of a 12-year-old Joplin boy who’s making a difference in his community will be shared with children nationwide in an educational learning subscription box called Wonder Crate.
Alex Brady, a sixth grader at South Middle School, who so far has donated $1,000 to Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri from the sale of his artwork. He started the mission shortly after school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic because he wanted to support area children during the crisis.
“They have to go through this (pandemic) without a home,” he said. “I really felt bad for them, and I was doing paintings, so I thought maybe I could use my paintings plus this origami book I just got and put it to good use.”
Alex wasted no time while at home and began making crafts about three weeks ago. He raised $200 within the first two days. He sells paintings and origami creations on a Facebook page called “Alex’s Arts for Charity.” One of his bestselling items is an origami lotus flower box, in which objects like jewelry can be stored.
“It’s been a lot of hard work because I had to learn origami techniques, and some of the paintings I did weren’t good at all, so I had to redo them,” he said. “I spend about an hour to an hour and a half (per day), depending on the amount of orders.”
The young philanthropist’s efforts were noticed by the owner of Wonder Crate, a monthly educational kit with books and activities for children. Every month, the company in its kits features a child who’s going above and beyond to make a difference. Alex will be featured as the inspirational child for June and will receive a free subscription box.
“I was really shocked at first because it was completely out of the blue,” he said about being featured. “We were having a picnic at Walter Woods (Conservation Area) and Mom said she received a message from Wonder Crate and that they want to feature me in their magazine. I was like, 'What?' I thought it was really cool.”
Corrie Wiedmann, co-founder of Wonder Crate, said that after reading about Alex in The Joplin Globe, she knew he would be a great example to other children. Wonder Crate, established two years ago, is mailed monthly to subscribers and includes books and activities about different role models. June’s role model is Walt Disney and is part of its artists series.
“We try to introduce kids to role models both big and small, which is the Wonder Crate Kid of the Month — and that’s how I found Alex," Wiedmann said.
Wiedmann, who has a degree in elementary education, launched Wonder Crate through an entrepreneurial program at the University of North Carolina to connect children with inspiring stories of real people. She said Alex was a great fit because he's using his creative skills to make the world a better place.
“With COVID-19 and everything going on right now, I was trying to find a kid who’s making a difference during this time period, and how they’re doing it from their home,” Wiedmann said. “I hope his story inspires other kids.”
Family support
One of Alex’s biggest supporters is his grandfather, Doyle White. Throughout quarantine, White has been calling his grandson, posing as a customer to help develop his retail skills. White said he wasn’t surprised to hear his grandson was pursuing a charity drive.
“I’m on top of the world,” White said about the project. “Of course, I knew he would do something like that. He’s got a good heart, and he knows what he wants to do and how to get it done. If he doesn’t know how, he’ll ask somebody or figure it out himself.”
White has a special connection with his grandson’s project because he grew up in the Joplin Children’s Home, from ages 3 to 11. He said he is proud of Alex for his project.
“He gives meaning to my life,” White said. “I’m very proud of him. None of us are forcing him to do any of this. He’s just doing it on his own. We just like to chip in and help out a bit.”
An anonymous donor recently bought one of Alex’s paintings for display at Children’s Haven. The painting, which highlights planets and stars, will be professionally framed and will be accompanied by information about what Alex did to support Children’s Haven.
“I want kids to know that you can do anything if you put your mind and your heart to it,” Alex said.
Four series
Wonder Crate features four series to choose from: innovators, artists, sports heroes and activists. Each box includes hands-on activities, a book and a monthly guide for parents. For more information, visit www.wondercratekids.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.