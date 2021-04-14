Today was a pretty great day for the Joplin School District.
Officials, teachers and students broke ground this morning for the new Dover Hill Elementary School, which will be built to replace Columbia and West Central schools. You might remember that voters overwhelmingly approved the June 2020 bond issue to fund this project with about 78% of the vote.
This is going to be a fun project to watch as it develops. And it's exciting for the staff and students at these two old schools now that a modern building is on the horizon.
Learn more about the school and the groundbreaking in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker and photos from Roger Nomer. You'll find both at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- A story about a local collector's Titanic memorabilia on the anniversary of the famed ship's sinking.
- Details about Arvest's Million Meals campaign, which recently kicked off.
- A feature about Joplin pitcher Josh Harryman from our sports department.
All this and more is in your Joplin Globe. Have a happy evening.
