Administrators, teachers, staff and students broke ground today on a planned addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School (and what great weather they had for it!).
The addition will have classroom and storage space as well as areas for collaboration and both large- and small-group work. District officials have said it will help ease overcrowding at the school and eliminate the need for the modular unit still in use there. It's being paid for by a $25 million bond issue that voters approved in June.
Reporter Joe Hadsall and photographer Roger Nomer were at this morning's groundbreaking ceremony and will bring you the latest details at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- New recipes from food columnists Josie Mai, Cheryle Finley and Amanda Stone.
- Details from our partners at The Associated Press about a rollover accident earlier today that injured golf star Tiger Woods.
- Coverage of tonight's Joplin School Board meeting.
Hope you were able to enjoy the springlike weather today. Stay safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.