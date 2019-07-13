More than $7.6 million in building permits was filed for the month of June, according to city building permit applications. The largest permit filed last month was for Freeman Health System's Learning Center, 3606 Indiana Ave. It was for nearly $2.4 million, with Crossland Construction Co. as the builder.
That compares with $4.7 million filed in June of last year, which included a $1 million building permit for the ongoing restoration of the Schifferdecker house, the Zelleken house and the A.H. Rogers house for a public museum.
The June 2019 sum brings the total for the city's current fiscal year to more than $61.2 million so far, which is down from the $71.2 million through June of last year.
The city’s fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 through the end of October. The building permits reflect only that construction taking place within the city limits and do not include land values.
The Learning Center is a day care center for Freeman's 4,500 employees, and when finished, it will be available to children between 6 weeks and 6 years old. Freeman officials held the groundbreaking ceremony in May for the nearly 10,000-square-foot building.
The center will have space for 90 children at opening; the property offers enough space for future growth, Paula Baker, Freeman's president and CEO, previously said.
The location is a few blocks south of Freeman Hospital East, at 932 E. 34th St., and about 2 miles east of Freeman's main complex on West 32nd Street.
A total of 144 permits were issued in June, with 93 of those being for residential improvements. Thirty-eight permits were issued for commercial improvements or new commercial projects.
Ten permits were filed for new single-family homes, valued at just over $2 million, or an average of more than $200,000 per home. There have been 136 permits for new homes filed in the past nine months, valued at $22.3 million, or a value of about $164,000 per home.
The total value of building permits issued for the Joplin fiscal year that ended on Oct 31, 2018, was $116,162,091, down from $177 million a year earlier and $145 million for the year before that.
The 2018 and 2017 totals had been the highest since at least 1999, other than 2011-13, when construction spiked after the 2011 tornado.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.