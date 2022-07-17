When school starts in a few weeks, some of the area’s youngest children will get on a school bus and leave their home without their parents, maybe for the first time.
Joplin School District bus drivers wanted to make that transition a little easier for as many kindergartners and first graders as possible, so they held the district’s second school bus camp Saturday at Joplin High School.
Parents and children got the chance to take a short ride on a school bus and hear from the drivers themselves the rules they’ll be expected to follow in order to stay safe on the trip to school.
Andrea Hall, a parent who brought two little ones who will enter kindergarten this year, said she was grateful for the chance to introduce her children to the bus and hear the rules of the road before they head to school in August.
“They’ll know what to do in an emergency, they know the signals now, and they know how to be safe,” Hall said. “I rode the bus, but I didn’t know all the rules. All I knew was to get in, sit down and shut up, so this is pretty important. My kids need to be educated, and there’s things that I didn’t know that I couldn't have told them.”
The event was also the debut of the Joplin School District’s ambassador for bus safety: Buster the Talking School Bus, a remote-operated, mobile tool equipped with a public address system that can be used for educational events and training. Saturday’s camp was a chance to acknowledge the people and groups who contributed to the district being able to buy Buster, including Fletcher Toyota, the Missouri Masonic Home and Fellowship Lodge 345.
Dorothy Alsenz, community development coordinator at the school district, said the pandemic had prevented the district from using Buster in a more widespread manner until recently.
“Joplin Schools is grateful for our wonderful community partners who were willing to help fund Buster,” Alsenz said. “Buster gives us the ability to interact with our students in new and engaging ways to help them remember bus safety tips from bus camp and at school assemblies. We could not do this without our sponsors.”
Learning safety
Families spent about two hours at the camp learning the basics of bus safety and helping their children feel more comfortable around the buses before what is usually an overwhelming day for a 5- or 6-year-old — the first day of school.
“Bus safety is important in every district,” camp organizer and Joplin bus driver Eloise O’Reilly said. “When kids know and follow the bus rules, it cuts down on distractions for the driver and helps keep all of our students safe.”
O’Reilly, a driver trainer with the district, said she heard about other schools holding a camp like this at a seminar she attended a few years back.
She said bus drivers have a hard time making sure children understand the rules in those first couple of weeks of the school year, so an event like this is a big help.
“Just one little minor misbehavior can take a driver’s eyes off the road and cause the entire bus to not be safe,” O’Reilly said. “It’s really important to always keep addressing bus safety, not just at the beginning of the year or during the middle but the whole year through. Parents are part of this, too; this helps parents to also know what’s expected of their kids so if they do get in trouble, they enforce the behavior at home.”
Allison Sharp and her husband brought their two young children, Raylee, 5, who is getting ready to enter kindergarten, and Xaviar, 3, who is getting some experience riding a school bus to the early childhood center.
She said Raylee got to ride the school bus to summer school and that she was excited about it.
“She was super excited every day,” she said. “First thing she’d say when she got up was, 'Oh, I’ve got to get ready for the bus.' This is a big help, especially if it’s the first time for them riding the bus. It’ll definitely show them what to do and what not to do.”
More help
Groups like Missouri American Water Co. and the Joplin Masonic Lodge were on hand with other goodies and services for children.
The water company booth was the first stop for children as they entered the camp. Here, Christie Barnhart, with Missouri American, introduced children to the three basic rules of riding the bus: Stay seated with knees facing the driver, keep your hands in your lap and no reaching across the aisle or poking your neighbor, and keep your water bottle in your backpack.
The Masonic Lodge offered parents a chance to sign their children up with MoCHIP, a service that provides parents a pack of information to give to law enforcement in case a child goes missing. The Joplin Fire Department had one of its ladder trucks on hand for children to check out, and hot dogs and ice cream were also available.
O’Reilly said the district hadn’t been able to hold the event for a couple of years after the first one in 2019 because of the pandemic, but they hoped to make it an annual tradition.
“We’re excited to be able to do it again,” O’Reilly said. “We want people to know how important bus safety really is. It may seem like nothing to sit there and be good, but the littlest action can make things unsafe and put the entire bus in danger.”
