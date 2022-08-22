A group that pairs business development with coffee is taking its joe on the road Wednesday.
1 Million Cups Joplin and the Carthage Chamber of Commerce will feature two Carthage entrepreneurs during its upcoming program. Ceri Otero and Andrew Pennington, the owners of Carthage Olive Oil Company and Pennington Wines, will be featured in the program, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Carthage Public Library, located at 612 S. Garrison Ave.
The two will give brief presentations, then answer questions from attendees. The meeting marks the second time the Joplin group has met in another part of the region.
Cartage Olive Oil Company, located at 337 S. Main St. in Carthage, offers more than 65 premium extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars in assorted flavors. Otero takes a unique sales approach, offering specially blended samples for walk-in customers. The shop opened near the end of 2021.
Pennington Wines makes wines locally and features elegant yet uncomplicated varieties. Pennington offers onsite tastings to customers, and also provides wines for sale at local restaurants and other businesses. In addition to his winery, Pennington has worked with Keltoi Winery near Oronogo.
1 Million Cups is a nationwide program developed by the Kauffman Foundation to help entrepreneurs network and address problems they encounter. The Joplin chapter, one of more than 150 chapters across the nation, was started in 2021. It meets every Wednesday morning at the Advanced Training and Technology Center, located at 420 S. Grand Ave. People interested in membership can visit the chapter's website.
