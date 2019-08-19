Joplin butcher to put skills to test in meat-cutting competition

Wilmer Barreno will hit the ice on Tuesday, knife in hand, to prove his skills at butchering.
The Joplin-area resident and butcher at Joplin's Texas Roadhouse restaurant will compete in the company's annual Meat-Cutting Challenge, going up against 19 other butchers from a region that includes eastern Texas, northern Louisiana, Arkansas and Kentucky. The regional contest will take place at the Arkansas Skatium in Little Rock.
Each competitor will receive 30 to 40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye, to cut. They'll be judged on quality, yield and speed; two challengers will advance to the semifinals for a chance to compete in the national contest next spring in Orlando, Florida, and an opportunity to win $20,000.
“At Texas Roadhouse, our professional butchers hand-cut every steak in each restaurant,” Marcos Martinez, a spokesperson for the company, said in a statement. “This meat-cutting challenge recognizes the significant contributions of our talented butchers, and we’re proud to reward and honor these individuals through this national competition.”
Barreno was hired as a hot prep cook at the Joplin restaurant, 3317 S. Range Line Road, shortly after it opened about four years ago and eventually became its butcher, manager Jeremy Nienkamp said.
"He's very good," Nienkamp said of Barreno. "He cuts about 2 1/2 tons of meat every week with his hands, just him and a knife, and he spends a lot of that time in the 35-degree cooler. He's responsible for cutting every steak in the store that we serve, and he puts a lot of those on display in our meat case every day."
Nienkamp said Barreno placed fifth in the region at last year's competition and is looking to improve on that finish this year. He has practiced here at home in mock contests with his managers to get a sense of what his competitors might bring to the table.
"He's really mastered his craft and has become one of the better meat-cutters within the company," Nienkamp said. "Obviously, he's a big part of our operation (in Joplin)."
The National Meat-Cutting Challenge is part of the Meat Hero program, which was created in 2001, and it aims to recognize the daily efforts of Texas Roadhouse butchers. The restaurant chain, based in Louisville, Kentucky, has more than 580 locations in 49 states and nine countries.
