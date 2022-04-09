A candidate who lost a Joplin City Council race by 13 votes Tuesday is weighing whether to ask for a recount.
Brian Evans will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss the close vote, election integrity concerns raised by several voters, and his decision on whether to seek a recount, according to a statement issued Friday by his campaign media coordinator, Charity Mathis.
Evans polled fourth in a five-way race for three general seats on the council. There was a difference of 12 votes in Jasper County between Evans and the candidate who received the third highest vote total, Josh DeTar. There was one vote difference between them in Newton County.
Evans received a combined total of 2,326 votes in the two counties. DeTar received 2,339. The Jasper County vote alone was 1,842 for DeTar and 1,830 for Evans. The Newton County vote was 496 for Evans and 497 for DeTar.
County clerks in both counties completed the process Friday to certify Tuesday's election results, which involves recounting some precincts as a test of the numbers. The certification does not take place until the Friday after a vote to allow extra time for any military ballots to arrive for those mailed to home counties from those stationed away from home on military duty.
Charlie Davis, the Jasper County clerk, and Tami Owens, the Newton County clerk, both said Friday their counts remained the same and there were no added military ballots received or any other changes to the votes recorded at the close of the Tuesday election.
Evans told the Globe on Thursday that he was ready Tuesday night to concede the loss but was told by someone to wait on Friday's certification to see if there was any change in the vote totals.
Since then, some concerns about the close vote arose because one of his neighbors told him he or she had voted a ballot intended for another precinct but did not realize the error until the paper ballot had been deposited in the voting machine.
He said he talked to some of his other neighbors who said they didn't get a wrong ballot or have any issues with voting so he thought the story related by the one neighbor was an isolated incident.
Later, he began to hear other talk of purported voting issues. He said it included allegations that ballots were being "kicked out" at one polling place.
Davis said he had not had any voting irregularities or any vote change cited at certification since he took office four years ago. Owens also said she had not experienced any issues or changes in the vote count since she has held office.
Under Missouri voting laws, a candidate in any race where a seat was lost by 1% or less of the vote can file in circuit court to ask for a recount. Davis said Evans was within that 1% margin at 20.03% of the vote in the race compared to DeTar's 20.16%.
The other total votes for the general seat candidates were 2,812 for Kate Spencer, 2,086 for Doug Lawson, and 1,122 for Jon Buck. Spencer, Lawson and DeTar are the apparent winners of the three seats.
Davis said that if anyone decides to ask for a recount, they will have to file a request with the circuit court. Under state law, a candidate can be required by a judge to post a bond for enough to cover the costs of the recount if the judge chooses to do that. If there is no bond and the candidate loses the recount, a judge also may order that candidate to pay the costs rather than the taxpayers.
If a recount were ordered, the county would have up to 20 days to conduct the recount and report the results to the court.
Owens said she believes that only one county would hear a case filed for recount; she did not believe a case would have to be filed in both Jasper and Newton counties.
In the meantime, though, state law allows the apparent winner, in this case DeTar, to take the oath of office and be seated in office as the result of certification of the election results.
"Mr. Evans has the right to request a recount, and I take no issue with it if he were to request it," DeTar said Friday.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday to follow its customary practice of reorganizing the council. The council will hear the results of the election and recognize outgoing council members.
Those are Mayor Ryan Stanley and Councilman Anthony Monteleone, who chose not to file for reelection. The council member for Zone 4, Diane Reid Adams, must give up her seat to challenger Mark Farnham, who won by 312 votes. He received 2,307, and Reid Adams had 1,995.
After the existing council adjourns Monday, the new council members will be sworn into office and form the new council. They will elect a new mayor and mayor pro tem. The city charter prescribes the mayoral election by council rather than voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.