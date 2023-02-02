On Thursday morning, even before the doors opened for the day, the Joplin Humane Society shelter had 15 new puppies in its care.
Tianna Fisher, services manager at the local shelter, said 14 of the pups were in one litter, found without their mother somewhere in Joplin and brought in by Joplin animal control workers.
“They were 14 stray Australian shepherd mix puppies that came in this morning, and then we had another little mix-breed puppy come in from another town,” Fisher said. “These 14 came in very thin and in need of a good foster family, so they will go into foster homes until we’re able to get them big enough for spaying and neutering.”
That last part is the key to reducing the problem of stray dogs, feral cats and animal shelters bursting at the seams.
The Joplin Humane Society and Carthage Humane Society are pushing awareness and encouraging pet owners to spay or neuter their pets during February, which is National Spay/Neuter Awareness Month.
Pet owners can have their pets fixed at their veterinarian at a cost of $35 to $500, depending on the size of the animal, or they can sign up for the Joplin Humane Society’s spay/neuter clinic, which costs $50 for dogs and $35 for cats. Fisher said people can sign up for the clinic at www.joplinhumane.org.
Fisher said the Joplin Humane Society is full constantly, with 302 animals in its care at noon Thursday.
“Spaying and neutering is extremely important for a number of different reasons, mainly because there is an overpopulation of unhomed pets throughout the United States,” Fisher said. “By spaying and neutering, you help control the population.”
Fisher said spaying or neutering has benefits for the pet as well as the owner.
“It helps with long-term health issues that can affect your pet,” she said. “Male dogs can get testicular cancer and female dogs can get mammary tumors and other severe health issues such as pyometritis, which can be potentially fatal. It’s just an overall good thing. Not having to deal with those hormones makes for happier, healthier pets.”
Renee Minshew, director of the Carthage Humane Society, said the veterinarian who normally served her animals retired at the end of 2022 and that while another local veterinarian has stepped in, that person can’t be at the shelter often enough to offer spaying and neutering services to the public.
“We don’t have anything to offer the public as far as spay/neuter ourselves,” Minshew said. “We refer them to Joplin Humane Society because they run the spay/neuter clinics pretty often. We have everyone call over there, and it's much more economical than going to your vet.”
Minshew said the much smaller Carthage Humane Society shelter has been full for more than a year and can’t take in animals that people want to surrender.
“We’re closed to public intakes,” she said. “We only take animals from the animal control officer in Carthage and Jasper County because we have nowhere to put them. All of our kennels are full. We are using temporary kennels. It’s been this way for the past year. And we’ll get a dozen calls a day, people wanting to surrender animals. ... The ASPCA says 6.5 million animals go into shelters every year and only 3.2 million go home. Half of them are euthanized or die in the shelters of old age, and it’s just heartbreaking.”
Fisher, at the Joplin Humane Society, said they’re fortunate enough to partner with rescue organizations that help them move animals out of their shelter regularly.
“We move out as many animals as we can to these rescues, but spaying and neutering is big,” Fisher said. “It helps keep those numbers in check a little bit.”
Minshew said Carthage Humane Society also partners with rescue groups, but her experience is that many of them are asking her if she can take in animals as often as they are removing them from the shelter.
