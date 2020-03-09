Three chapters of the Salvation Army will merge in July, days after the leads of the Joplin chapter retire.
The community centers in Joplin and Carthage, and a service extension unit in Neosho, will be combined into one common unit on July 1, according to a press release from the Salvation Army.
The newly formed Jasper/Newton Corps will continue service operations under the new arrangement, allowing for cost savings that come with consolidation, said Major Beckie Stearns. That means efforts such as the Joplin thrift store and meal services are planned to continue.
"Nothing will change immediately," Stearns said. "There will be a new look with one set of officers instead of two. The impact is that our expenses will be lower. We want to make a greater impact, and under the present circumstances it's difficult to do so."
Stearns and her husband, Douglas Stearns, have announced their retirement as majors. Their last service will be on June 28. The couple has a combined 83 years of service with the volunteer organization.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
