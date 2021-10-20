The Joplin Regional Community Foundation, the Carthage Community Foundation and the Sarcoxie Community Foundation will share a $20,000 grant through the Coover Regional Vaccination Initiative because of their efforts to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in Jasper County.
From July 26 to Sept. 20, the percentage of Jasper County residents 12 and older to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine increased by 8.7%, according to data from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, of which the three regional groups are affiliates, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The prize is an unrestricted grant, which the three foundations can use for their own community grant-making.
That's what the Joplin foundation plans to do, coordinator Pete Ramsour said. The group's share of the $20,000 prize will be $8,500, and that amount likely will be made available to local organizations that are continuing vaccination efforts in Joplin, he said.
"We were lucky enough to get this grant, so we want to pass that along to the community and encourage more vaccinations," he said.
In Carthage, that foundation largely used its Facebook page to spread word about vaccination opportunities in their community. Board members and staff also shared opportunities through their personal Facebook accounts and promoted them at local meetings.
"The Carthage Community Foundation wanted to lend support to this important public health issue because we felt that it was important that those who chose to be vaccinated or were considering it, know where and when they might be able to get vaccinated," foundation President Jeff Williams said.
The Coover Regional Vaccination Initiative was supported by the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Co. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks and the Coover Charitable Foundation have partnered since 2002 to award more than $7 million through grant-making programs, particularly targeted to rural Missouri. The Coover Charitable Foundation is also a key contributor to the Springfield-based foundation’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.
“We applaud the leadership of the foundation board members to make their communities safer and take steps towards putting this pandemic behind us," said Jill Reynolds, senior vice president at Commerce Trust, in a statement.
The vaccination-based grant-making program featured a total of $60,000 in challenge grants for winning affiliates. Also sharing in that amount were the Cassville Community Foundation and the Monett Area Community Foundation.
