Joplin Catholic system names new director of schools

Julie Brandt, a school sister of Notre Dame, has been named the new director of schools for the Joplin Area Catholic Schools System, effective July 1.
"We are eager to welcome her, as she will foster Catholic identity within our school system as she promotes awareness of the gifts of Catholic education in Southwest Missouri," said the Rev. J. Friedel, pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Joplin, St. Ann Parish in Carthage and Sacred Heart Parish in Webb City. "Sister Julie will strengthen educational ties with our school families and the local parishes while she inspires the growth of JACSS within the region."
Brandt, a Minnesota native, most recently served four years as associate superintendent in the Diocese of Jefferson City. During that time, she assisted in overseeing and guiding the principals of its 37 Catholic elementary schools and three Catholic high schools.
Brandt also has worked in various roles in administration, professional development and the community. She is a doctoral candidate and is pursuing a degree in Catholic school leadership through the Institute for Catholic Education at St. Louis University.
"My first task (in Joplin), I believe, is to watch and observe and learn and ask lots of questions about what's happening and what's working," Brandt said, adding that the system is already working with a consultant to create a strategic plan for the future. "I would really want to respect what that plan develops, and it will be my job to coordinate the implementation of that plan."
Brandt believes the biggest challenges facing her in this role will be planning for growth in the school system and determining how classes will operate in the fall if the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
But she looks forward to the opportunity that the Joplin system presents.
"I like that opportunity when groups collaborate with one another to provide the best resources we can for children," she said.
The Joplin Area Catholic Schools System includes St. Mary Catholic Elementary School, St. Peter Middle School and McAuley Catholic High School. The system currently enrolls 313 students.
It was founded in 1885 by the Sisters of Mercy of St. Catherine McAuley to serve the greater Joplin community.
In her new role, Brandt will succeed Georgiana McGriff, who has served in the position since 2016 and is retiring.
