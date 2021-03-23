New book details history of Joplin’s Connor Hotel

It’s been 42 years since the Connor Hotel’s collapse on Nov. 11, 1978, the day before it was to be imploded with explosives. Chad Stebbins not only has written a book about the history of the Joplin hotel but another about the force behind the creation of the longtime Joplin fixture. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

The city of Joplin is observing its 148th birthday today. In its honor, City Hall will host a program this evening featuring Chad Stebbins, a professor at Missouri Southern State University.

Stebbins will discuss his recently released books about the Connor Hotel and its builder, Tom Connor.

The event is hosted by the Joplin Celebrations Commission, a committee that is also working to create awareness and events in honor of Joplin’s sesquicentennial in 2023.

