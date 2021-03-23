The city of Joplin is observing its 148th birthday today. In its honor, City Hall will host a program this evening featuring Chad Stebbins, a professor at Missouri Southern State University.
Stebbins will discuss his recently released books about the Connor Hotel and its builder, Tom Connor.
The event is hosted by the Joplin Celebrations Commission, a committee that is also working to create awareness and events in honor of Joplin’s sesquicentennial in 2023.
We'll have coverage of tonight's birthday celebration at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- An update on a medical marijuana dispensary getting ready to open in Joplin.
- The latest on the Missouri House's version of the state budget, courtesy of our partners at Missouri Independent.
- Some great recipes highlighting corned beef from our food columnist Josie Mai.
Have a great Tuesday evening.
