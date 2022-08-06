Melodee Colbert Kean likened it to a “big family reunion.”
One of the organizers of the 2022 Emancipation Park Days in Ewert Park, the former Joplin mayor said: “It’s a tradition, it’s culture ... and that’s why we keep doing it.
“It brings together people who have grown up here, who have been around here and people come from all over, like my brother who moved to Atlanta, but he’s here for this. People come back to celebrate, to hang out, to love on each other.”
Emancipation Park Days has been an annual tradition for more than a century, according to organizers. It celebrates that day, sometime around the first weekend of August 1865, when the news that enslaved people had been freed reached Southwest Missouri. It also celebrates the milestones of freedom achieved by African-Americans since 1865.
“Emancipation, freedom ... there’s no better way to say it, it’s just freedom in all senses of the word,” Colbert Kean said. “It’s not just what happened 150 years ago, it’s all senses of the word. This weekend we don’t have to worry, we don’t have to face this, face that, we are just being and not worrying. It’s a good feeling and that’s the joy around it, the family and the camaraderie and the celebration. This is a time for celebration for us and that’s what we try to do, we celebrate, we’re thankful, we’re happy because we have been blessed just like everyone else has been blessed, but ours hasn’t been all along since America was born. It’s been an increment here, an increment there, and we’ve had to fight for everything. 1865 was just the beginning.”
Ewert Park
The event also has been called Park Days because the celebration was held at Joplin’s Ewert Park, the one place where Blacks were allowed to gather for decades before the civil rights movement and desegregation.
In 1924, Joplin attorney Paul Ewert and his wife, Sidney, deeded 14 acres to the city for a park for African Americans because at that time they were not welcome in any other park in the city.
According to Missouri Southern State University’s website, localhistory.mssu.edu, “Ewert Park became the home to the celebration known as the Fourth of August Celebration. At this annual festive event, a myriad of activities were held in the form of religious services, hay rides, movies, cookouts, carnival rides, booths, fireworks, parades with decorated floats, band concerts, baseball games and tennis matches. The evening would culminate with a dance at the pavilion, featuring well known bands from out of town. This event continues to this day and is known as Emancipation Day.”
“It was true up until the late 1960s, Black people couldn’t go to those other parks,” Colbert Kean said.
“We weren’t allowed to go to other parks — Schifferdecker, Cunningham, any of those — so this is the place it’s always going to happen, is Ewert Park.”
Changing culture
Tim Peay, a volunteer providing security for the event, said he’s relatively new to Joplin and glad he found this celebration.
He said he can recall a time when African Americans who lived outside of Joplin were told to avoid the city.
“Years ago, I would go from St. Louis to Dallas and we knew the only thing you do in Joplin was stop and gas up, that was it,” Peay said. “Just to see the outpouring of people who don’t represent that is great. Other communities have this same thing, but what I’m more surprised at is there are a lot more white people here. To be having it in Joplin is a very good thing, and it’s going off as well as it is shows the mentality of some people.”
Peay said his son was coming to Joplin this weekend and he planned to introduce him to Emancipation Park Days.
“I come from a civil rights background, my father and my grandfather both, and just to have a community of people of the same mind to come together to celebrate something good that happened for other people is good,” he said. “I grew up in the ‘60s and it was real racy back then, and to see the outpouring as a child, it’s embedded in your head. So growing up seeing people act differently toward you — who would have thought, Joplin, I’d come get this experience here. All walks of life are here today.”
For Chandler Thomas, who grew up in Joplin and lives in Dallas now, the event is like a family reunion and a tradition worth preserving. Thomas attended the event with his cousin, Serita Eldridge, and her husband, Jerome Eldridge.
“I’m glad we still do it, I think that every city that is able to should do it,” Thomas said. “Not only is it something where we hold on to our traditions but I think it’s big for educating the community. I think it’s big to hold onto this because in our community we don’t have much to hold on to, so it’s important. We’re one of the only races that have to search for who we are. Our ancestors, it’s hard to trace them because of slavery, so we hold on to these traditions because it’s part of our heritage, and I think it’s important to celebrate that.”
Sunday Events
• 9 to 10 a.m.: The annual Church in the Park community gathering.
• Noon to 4 p.m.: The 14th annual car show will be open.
