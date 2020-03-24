A new COVID-19 call center operated by Joplin hospitals received more than 300 calls on Monday during its first day of operation, but fewer than a dozen people had to be tested as a result, health officials said Tuesday.
"We had 324 people who called in to see if their symptoms met the criteria for testing. I'm happy to tell you that out of all those screenings, only 11 people needed to be referred to the drive-thru for testing. They are there today, and they are being processed with formal tests," said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System, on Tuesday.
In addition, 20 tests have been given to patients in Freeman clinics and by emergency room personnel, Baker said.
"Most cases of coronavirus are going to be mild, and people will recover at home."
But for those who having flu-like symptoms and want to check them out, two more staff members were added to the call center Tuesday to handle the volume of calls.
The drive-thru tests are being done by referral from the call center in the lower level parking lot of Thousand Oaks Imaging Center, 1905 W. 32nd St.
“We appreciate the community’s cooperation in being sure to call the hotline before coming to the test site, and their patience with the heavy call volume it has experienced," said Jordan Larimore, a spokesman for Mercy. "We’re also thankful for the incredible health care professionals working to combat COVID-19 by staffing the testing site."
Joplin had one case made public on Monday. That case is still being investigated to determine how the resident contracted the illness. That person is isolated at home, the health director said. Jasper County also has had one case, and that person also is quarantined at home.
The call center number is 417-347-6444.
City status
Mayor Gary Shaw called on residents to stay at home if they don't need to be out in order to reduce the chance they might contract or spread the virus.
Dan Pekarek, Joplin's health director, said that in the absence of a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, "the only thing we can really do as a community is practice good social distancing. We need to just remember if we don't need to be out, don't be out, especially in crowded conditions." People should stay at least 6 feet away from one another, cover a sneeze or cough with a tissue or the bend of an arm, and wash hands frequently. Hands and surfaces should be sanitized frequently, he said.
City buildings have been closed to the public to comply with social distancing. Residents may make payments for city sewer and trash service online at joplinmo.org/payments or by using a dropbox near the west entrance at City Hall. No cash payments, only checks, should be deposited in the box.
School district
While the Joplin School District is dismissed to help quell the spread of the virus, meals are being provided to schoolchildren. The district served 1,700 meals at schools on Monday, the first day of meal service, and distributed 300 meals at 25 designated pickup locations where school buses transport the meals, according to Superintendent Melinda Moss.
Meals will be provided at all school sites and designated pickup locations from 11 a.m. to noon for all schoolchildren from prekindergarten through 12th grade. A list of those pickup locations can be viewed online at joplinschools.org.
The district is working on plans to provide online classwork in the event that school closure is extended for several weeks. That preparation includes a determination of how many students should be provided a device and internet access should they have to go online for schoolwork. In order to do that, school officials are surveying parents, "so if you are a family in the Joplin School District, please expect a phone call this week," Moss said.
During the closure, all Federal Emergency Management Agency safe rooms are available to the public if there is a tornado warning, and the district is following its usual practices in providing access to them.
Moss said that child care for essential health care workers and first responders is another area where the district plans to help during the pandemic. Hospitals are surveying their employees for information on the number and ages of children who will need child care. The district will put together a plan to provide that care in groups of 10 or less to comply with social distancing, she said.
Police rumors
Joplin police Chief Sloan Rowland said Tuesday there are rumors that there has been rising crime and that fewer police officers are on duty during the virus emergency.
"That is not true," he said. "We have been tracking that. Crime is actually down since March 15."
Also, the department has shifted personnel. "You are seeing more officers on the street, more officers in your neighborhood," he said. "We are out there every day taking care of business. Men and women are out there 24/7 with an increased presence, so you can be comfortable in knowing we are doing everything we can do to protect you."
