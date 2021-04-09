Final modifications to the Joseph Newman Innovation Center are now complete, with it having been transformed into a collaborative working-space hub for small businesses and startups looking to get their feet off the ground.
The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning for the recent renovations at the center, 407 S. Pennsylvania Ave. The building is owned by the JACC Foundation, and its purpose is for small-business incubation with an emphasis on technology.
It will be one of the many pieces of the puzzle that will make up the entrepreneurial ecosystem along Fourth Street with the future development of the LaunchPad project in the former Joplin Public Library building downtown, according to Toby Teeter, chamber president.
“We’re trying to move away from subsidized landlording to building a true entrepreneurial ecosystem, which includes both dedicated spaces and shared spaces in this facility,” he said. “We’re talking about entrepreneur mentorships, e-commerce meetups, ideas-on-tap events and pitch competitions. We’re starting to work more closely with area high schools and (Missouri Southern State University) to actually build the whole entrepreneurial pipeline.”
Doug Hunt, director of entrepreneurship for the chamber, said the history behind the innovation center was a dream of Joe Newman and the early pioneers of economic development in Joplin, but it’s time to take the next step.
The center is ideal for entrepreneurs, freelancers and remote workers seeking community, collaboration and learning.
“To celebrate small business is something that’s very important and very passionate in my heart because I was a small-business owner,” said Hunt. “Since December, we’ve had two businesses in the last four months get started that were brand new and have already hired five people.”
The hub features two new co-working spaces for individuals who are looking to escape the confines of the home office or the bustling activity of the coffee shop. It also has a private podcast studio, conference rooms, a break room and business consulting area.
Hunt said co-working spaces have been a growing trend over the past decade.
“It’s about creating a culture and environment where dreams can come true for other people,” he said. “Entrepreneurs that have always wanted to start a business but haven’t because they’ve been afraid or when they look at the numbers, the startup overhead is daunting. This negates a lot of that fear because the overhead of electric and a long-term lease doesn’t exist. We’re in a unique position, as a nonprofit, where we can provide that environment to help new startups get up and running.”
The Joplin chamber offers affordable and flexible workspace options including a $25 day pass. There’s also a Biz Day Rate, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday though Friday, for $20. A “hot desk,” which means whatever is available, is $150 a month with no long-term commitment, or a “dedicated desk” is $250 a month.
Costs include high-speed internet, a JACC membership, and access to free educational programs, mentorships and e-commerce meetups.
Erin Slifka, marketing and public information manager, said the project has been a year in the making, and its development was led by the demand in the market for private and co-working spaces.
“We had some delay due to COVID-19, but over the last six months; we’ve really ramped up in partnering with companies in town to get this space set up,” said Slifka. “Now, we want to encourage individuals in the community who are either in the early stages of starting a business or have something started and need a change of pace and an environment with collaboration. We’d love to help them get a desk with us.”
The Newman Innovation Center modifications were funded by a grant through the Missouri Technology Corporation, a public-private partnership created by the Missouri General Assembly to promote entrepreneurship and foster the growth of new and emerging high-tech companies.
The overall goal of the Missouri Building Entrepreneurial Capacity Grant Program is to create more home-grown, high-tech companies in the state by supporting entrepreneurs and fostering innovation.
“It’s been set up to where it’s still collaborative, but it’s spaced out to where people can maintain social distancing,” said Slifka. “One thing that’s really neat about this building is how it has different options, as far as meeting or getting work done. You have a desk area, but if there’s a time where you need a meeting with business partners, we have conference rooms that can be rented out.”
Dustin Storm, a JACC member, co-owns Storm Cloud Marketing in Joplin, which offers services businesses ranging from local mom-and-pop shops to nationwide brands. Originally called Four States Advertising, Storm began working for the business in 2008 and purchased it in 2014.
“It’s grown massively,” he said. “We started off with a team of three, and now we’re a team of eight. The world of marketing evolves at lightning speed, so we have to evolve with that. It’s very different than it was.”
Storm said he absolutely could’ve benefited from a co-working space like the Newman Innovation Center when he was first starting out in the marketing word. He mentioned there’s usually a tendency to isolate yourself from others in the creative industry, in particular, which can end up doing more harm than good.
“There’s a tendency to silo yourself,” he said. “Freelancers are freelancers by themselves, and when you get yourself siloed, it’s great for creativity because you get to really add your flavor to everything. You don’t have the focus of those additional minds, but when you’re siloed, you lose the ability to grow by proximity. It’s much different being in an environment with people who are all going through a journey at a similar phase and a similar time. You get to experience all of that together. There’s a mutual benefit.”
For more information, call 417-624-4150 or visit https://rb.gy/iyw7yy.
