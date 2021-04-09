Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.