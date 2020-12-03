The 29th annual Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, normally held in January, has been delayed until May.
"We are just looking out for our members and the safety and health of our exhibitors, our members and the public," said Stephanie McGrew, special events manager for the Joplin chamber, citing COVID-19. "We just don't want to take any chances."
The expo, which had been scheduled for Jan. 19-20, will now be held May 25-26. It is an opportunity for business owners to connect and for the community to familiarize itself with services being offered in the area. The event kicks off at noon Tuesday, May 25, with a business-to-business gathering for business owners and their employees that wraps up at 7:30 p.m. A business card is required for admission. There will be a Business After Hours event beginning at 4:30 p.m. that day.
Community Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. The entry cost is $5 per person. Admission is free for children ages 5 and under.
The expo will still be held at Downstream Casino Resort's Grand Pavilion.
"We have about 2,000 people come in those two days," McGrew said. "And we have 136 exhibitors."
The event is a major fundraiser for the chamber, and McGrew said booth space is still available for businesses that are chamber members. Anyone interested can contact her at the chamber at 417-624-4150 or at stephanie@joplincc.com.
The theme for this the event is "Most Excellent 80s."
