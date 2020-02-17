More than 130 Joplin educators have been nominated for the 35th annual Golden Apple Awards, an initiative of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to recognize excellence in the teaching profession.

Individuals were nominated by students, parents and peers in Joplin's public and private schools. Judging will take place over the next two months, and winners in each of the four categories will be announced at the chamber's annual banquet on April 30.

Sponsors of the Golden Apple Awards are Liberty Utilities and Missouri Southern State University.

Nominees are:

• Kindergarten through second grade:

Victoria Baker, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Judy Bashor, Irving Elementary School

Leah Blankenship, College Heights Christian School

Meg Carlisle, Jefferson Elementary School

Sarah Chambers, College Heights Christian School

Anne Compton, Irving Elementary School

Erica DuRossette, Royal Heights Elementary School

Kristen Gavenda, Jefferson Elementary School

Carmi Hinman, Royal Heights Elementary School

Chelsey Junker, Jefferson Elementary School

Melissa Kendall, McKinley Elementary School

Leanna Lankford, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Desiree Limkeman, College Heights Christian School

Jennifer Lutz, Martin Luther School

Jennifer Matson, Columbia Elementary School

Melissa Miller, Cecil Floyd Elementary School

Kira Mitchell, Jefferson Elementary School

Susan Moore, Irving Elementary School

Stephanie Reither, Cecil Floyd Elementary School

Betty Schoeberl, St. Mary's Elementary School

Erin Snodgrass, Cecil Floyd Elementary School

Heather Stackhouse, Irving Elementary School

Whitney Terry, Eastmorland Elementary School

Nicole Thorn, Jefferson Elementary School

Amy Tynon, Eastmorland Elementary School

Bethany Walles, Kelsey Norman Elementary School

• Third through fifth grade:

Tabitha Bogar, College Heights Christian School

Clayton Carnahan, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Brock Compton, West Central Elementary School

Jennifer Eckhardt, Jefferson Elementary School

Shelby Frakes, Irving Elementary School

Ginger Gibson, Jefferson Elementary School

Kyle Graves, Eastmorland Elementary School

Kim Grigery, Jefferson Elementary School

Katie Hargrove, Jefferson Elementary School

Tylan Harris, Jefferson Elementary School

Sarah Johnson, Columbia Elementary School

Lisa Jolley, Soaring Heights Elementary School

Brandy Lawson, St. Mary's Elementary School

Kelly Painter, McKinley Elementary School

Janet Parker-Spain, Eastmorland Elementary School

Sally Spieckermann, Eastmorland Elementary School

Dana Stokesbary, Kelsey Norman Elementary School

• Sixth through eighth grade:

Makayla Armstrong, East Middle School

Chloe Bell, North Middle School

Nash Brodsky, North Middle School

Patrick Bromley, South Middle School

Cody Brooks, North Middle School

Brad Byers, North Middle School

Sarah Clemens, East Middle School

Cyndi Conway, North Middle School

Jason Cryer, North Middle School

Karen Derrickson, South Middle School

Terrie Dresh, North Middle School

Abbie Durr, South Middle School

Anthony Ficken, East Middle School

Erin Fledderman, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Jessica Fletcher, North Middle School

Amanda Ford, North Middle School

Casey Funk, East Middle School

Marcia Himes, North Middle School

Cindy Land, North Middle School

Debra Lawler, South Middle School

Ashleigh McFarland, North Middle School

Darren Morgan, South Middle School

Kevin Morrow, College Heights Christian School

Melissa Moseley, North Middle School

Shannon Neil, East Middle School

Robin Nelson, East Middle School

Brooke Nicoletti, East Middle School

Megan Olson, North Middle School

Amy Paige, East Middle School

Kenneth Peters, South Middle School

Nicole Peters, South Middle School

Joseph Raffurty, North Middle School

Lacy Rice, East Middle School

George Richardson, East Middle School

Kathleen Rivers, North Middle School

Crystal Robinson, North Middle School

Dan Rogers, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Lydia Rohner, East Middle School

Sr. Joan Margret Schwager, St. Peter's Middle School

Carmen Seeley, East Middle School

Cheryl Sieber, North Middle School

Kim Sparks, Beacon School

Rory Stadt, South Middle School

Crystal Stokes, North Middle School

Tashena Vickers, South Middle School

Emily Wade, North Middle School

Courtney Whitehead, South Middle School

Patrick Wiles, Beacon School

Jody Williams, North Middle School

Taylor Williams, College Heights Christian School

Ginny Yeoman, North Middle School

• Ninth through 12th grade:

Deonna Anderson, Franklin Technology Center

Jennifer Barksdale, Franklin Technology Center

Donald Carey, Franklin Technology Center

Heather Coble, Franklin Technology Center

Lorin Curtis, Joplin High School

Lindsay DeWelt, Joplin High School

Doug Donnel, Joplin High School

Brad Douglas, Franklin Technology Center

Courtney Escoto, Joplin High School

Karen Essley, Franklin Technology Center

Drew Fethers, McAuley Catholic High School

Jeremy Finley, Franklin Technology Center

Joe Flynn, Franklin Technology Center

Josh Franklin, Joplin High School

Tarryn Gilbert, Joplin High School

Emma Gilion, Joplin High School

Phil Gloyer, Joplin High School

Pam Green, College Heights Christian School

Ashlee Horton, Franklin Technology Center

Sam Jack, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Brian Kelley, Joplin High School

Gina Lee, Joplin High School

Al Linden, Franklin Technology Center

Drew Long, Joplin High School

Misti Meads, Joplin High School

Christine Movick, Joplin High School

Hannah New, Joplin High School

Tim Oster, Joplin High School

Edith Pringle, Joplin High School

Levi Reed, Franklin Technology Center

Monica Reynolds, Joplin High School

Logan Shaw, Joplin High School

Marc Smallwood, Joplin High School

Darbi Stancell, McAuley Catholic High School

Dereka Swaim, Joplin High School

Ashley Trotnic, Joplin High School

Don Turnbull, Franklin Technology Center

