More than 130 Joplin educators have been nominated for the 35th annual Golden Apple Awards, an initiative of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to recognize excellence in the teaching profession.
Individuals were nominated by students, parents and peers in Joplin's public and private schools. Judging will take place over the next two months, and winners in each of the four categories will be announced at the chamber's annual banquet on April 30.
Sponsors of the Golden Apple Awards are Liberty Utilities and Missouri Southern State University.
Nominees are:
• Kindergarten through second grade:
Victoria Baker, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Judy Bashor, Irving Elementary School
Leah Blankenship, College Heights Christian School
Meg Carlisle, Jefferson Elementary School
Sarah Chambers, College Heights Christian School
Anne Compton, Irving Elementary School
Erica DuRossette, Royal Heights Elementary School
Kristen Gavenda, Jefferson Elementary School
Carmi Hinman, Royal Heights Elementary School
Chelsey Junker, Jefferson Elementary School
Melissa Kendall, McKinley Elementary School
Leanna Lankford, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Desiree Limkeman, College Heights Christian School
Jennifer Lutz, Martin Luther School
Jennifer Matson, Columbia Elementary School
Melissa Miller, Cecil Floyd Elementary School
Kira Mitchell, Jefferson Elementary School
Susan Moore, Irving Elementary School
Stephanie Reither, Cecil Floyd Elementary School
Betty Schoeberl, St. Mary's Elementary School
Erin Snodgrass, Cecil Floyd Elementary School
Heather Stackhouse, Irving Elementary School
Whitney Terry, Eastmorland Elementary School
Nicole Thorn, Jefferson Elementary School
Amy Tynon, Eastmorland Elementary School
Bethany Walles, Kelsey Norman Elementary School
• Third through fifth grade:
Tabitha Bogar, College Heights Christian School
Clayton Carnahan, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Brock Compton, West Central Elementary School
Jennifer Eckhardt, Jefferson Elementary School
Shelby Frakes, Irving Elementary School
Ginger Gibson, Jefferson Elementary School
Kyle Graves, Eastmorland Elementary School
Kim Grigery, Jefferson Elementary School
Katie Hargrove, Jefferson Elementary School
Tylan Harris, Jefferson Elementary School
Sarah Johnson, Columbia Elementary School
Lisa Jolley, Soaring Heights Elementary School
Brandy Lawson, St. Mary's Elementary School
Kelly Painter, McKinley Elementary School
Janet Parker-Spain, Eastmorland Elementary School
Sally Spieckermann, Eastmorland Elementary School
Dana Stokesbary, Kelsey Norman Elementary School
• Sixth through eighth grade:
Makayla Armstrong, East Middle School
Chloe Bell, North Middle School
Nash Brodsky, North Middle School
Patrick Bromley, South Middle School
Cody Brooks, North Middle School
Brad Byers, North Middle School
Sarah Clemens, East Middle School
Cyndi Conway, North Middle School
Jason Cryer, North Middle School
Karen Derrickson, South Middle School
Terrie Dresh, North Middle School
Abbie Durr, South Middle School
Anthony Ficken, East Middle School
Erin Fledderman, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Jessica Fletcher, North Middle School
Amanda Ford, North Middle School
Casey Funk, East Middle School
Marcia Himes, North Middle School
Cindy Land, North Middle School
Debra Lawler, South Middle School
Ashleigh McFarland, North Middle School
Darren Morgan, South Middle School
Kevin Morrow, College Heights Christian School
Melissa Moseley, North Middle School
Shannon Neil, East Middle School
Robin Nelson, East Middle School
Brooke Nicoletti, East Middle School
Megan Olson, North Middle School
Amy Paige, East Middle School
Kenneth Peters, South Middle School
Nicole Peters, South Middle School
Joseph Raffurty, North Middle School
Lacy Rice, East Middle School
George Richardson, East Middle School
Kathleen Rivers, North Middle School
Crystal Robinson, North Middle School
Dan Rogers, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Lydia Rohner, East Middle School
Sr. Joan Margret Schwager, St. Peter's Middle School
Carmen Seeley, East Middle School
Cheryl Sieber, North Middle School
Kim Sparks, Beacon School
Rory Stadt, South Middle School
Crystal Stokes, North Middle School
Tashena Vickers, South Middle School
Emily Wade, North Middle School
Courtney Whitehead, South Middle School
Patrick Wiles, Beacon School
Jody Williams, North Middle School
Taylor Williams, College Heights Christian School
Ginny Yeoman, North Middle School
• Ninth through 12th grade:
Deonna Anderson, Franklin Technology Center
Jennifer Barksdale, Franklin Technology Center
Donald Carey, Franklin Technology Center
Heather Coble, Franklin Technology Center
Lorin Curtis, Joplin High School
Lindsay DeWelt, Joplin High School
Doug Donnel, Joplin High School
Brad Douglas, Franklin Technology Center
Courtney Escoto, Joplin High School
Karen Essley, Franklin Technology Center
Drew Fethers, McAuley Catholic High School
Jeremy Finley, Franklin Technology Center
Joe Flynn, Franklin Technology Center
Josh Franklin, Joplin High School
Tarryn Gilbert, Joplin High School
Emma Gilion, Joplin High School
Phil Gloyer, Joplin High School
Pam Green, College Heights Christian School
Ashlee Horton, Franklin Technology Center
Sam Jack, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Brian Kelley, Joplin High School
Gina Lee, Joplin High School
Al Linden, Franklin Technology Center
Drew Long, Joplin High School
Misti Meads, Joplin High School
Christine Movick, Joplin High School
Hannah New, Joplin High School
Tim Oster, Joplin High School
Edith Pringle, Joplin High School
Levi Reed, Franklin Technology Center
Monica Reynolds, Joplin High School
Logan Shaw, Joplin High School
Marc Smallwood, Joplin High School
Darbi Stancell, McAuley Catholic High School
Dereka Swaim, Joplin High School
Ashley Trotnic, Joplin High School
Don Turnbull, Franklin Technology Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.