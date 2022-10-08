The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Pennington Station and James River Church have announced the 2022 Joplin Regional Innovation & Technology Summit.
It will showcase local tech-centered businesses with sessions covering subjects such as emerging technology, business innovation, cyber resiliency, and digital cities. The event will also feature a pitch competition, breakfast and lunch, as well as networking opportunities.
The summit will be held Friday, Nov. 4, at James River Church in Joplin, 1850 S. Maiden Lane.
The keynote speaker is Shawnee Delaney. Her topic will be "Spy On The Inside to Insider Threats," about challenges of being an entrepreneur. She will share techniques that she uses in her business to mitigate risks, manage the employment life cycle, conduct research, build networks, and gain other business-related skills.
Delaney is the founder and CEO of Vaillance Group. She spent a decade with the Defense Intelligence Agency. She served four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. She has built Insider Threat programs for Fortune 500 companies. She holds master's degrees in international policy studies with a specialization in counterterrorism and counter-proliferation and in cybersecurity.
Other speakers include:
• Kavita Ganesan, "How to Develop Your Organization’s AI Strategy."
• Tim Weber, "Experiencing a Ransomware Event."
• Burton Kelso, "How to Protect Your Social Media Accounts and Websites from Hackers."
• Robert Stokes, "Robotic Dogs: Our New Best Friends."
• Eric Malone, "A Cryptospatial Journey."
• Prasad Calyam, "Defending Small Business Cyber Assets."
• Heather Noggle, "Cybersecurity Advocacy: Persuasion and Cyber Hygiene."
Tickets for the event are valued at more than $60, but because of the presenting sponsor, Pennington Station, ticket fees have been waived and registration is free.
Registration is required. For more information and to register, go to joplintechsummit.com.
