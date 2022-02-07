A Joplin business group is seeking nominations for an annual program that highlights highly effective teachers.
The Golden Apple Awards program highlights outstanding teachers in Joplin schools, including public and private ones. It is organized by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, which is accepting nominations until 5 p.m. Friday.
“The business community recognizes how important teachers are in the lives of children,” said Erin Slifka, marketing and communications manager for the chamber. “They affect how those children contribute to the community as they get older and become active citizens.”
In its 37th year, the program highlights the city’s excellent teachers based on nominations from the public. Nominations are collected from parents and others, then evaluated by a selection committee.
Teachers who are nominated fill out an information packet and go through an interview process with the committee, which then picks a pool of finalists, then the actual award winners.
Four winners, representing different age groups, are selected, including grades kindergarten through 2, 3 through 5, 6 through 8, and high school grades.
Slifka said they anticipate about the same number of teachers to be considered.
“In past years, we have seen around 110 nominations, with anywhere from 80 to 90 unique ones,” Slifka said.
