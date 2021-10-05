The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce will host the inaugural Joplin Regional Innovation & Technology Summit, a showcase of local innovation- and tech-centered businesses.
The summit will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Joplin campus of James River Church, 1850 S. Maiden Lane. It will focus on technology-related issues and topics with an emphasis on cybersecurity.
The event will feature pitch competitions and breakout sessions covering a variety of topics, including e-commerce and the development of the digital workforce. Breakfast, lunch and several networking opportunities will be offered throughout the day.
Details of guest speakers will be announced at a later date.
“We’re excited about this inaugural event showcasing our local tech companies, innovative startups and the real economic development power of developing our digital workforce,” said Doug Hunt, director of entrepreneurship at the Joplin chamber, in a statement. “The Southwest Missouri region has tremendous resources, and this summit allows us to see our full potential. Now it’s time to take action.”
Tickets are available at the summit’s Eventbrite page. A block of discounted rooms has been set aside for participants at the Holiday Inn in Joplin.
Details: erin@joplincc.com, 417-624-4150.
