Joplin chamber officials are working on possibilities with two programs that could help establish grant programs for those who want to start a business or launch a product.
Tony Robyn, co-president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has raised $20,000 of $60,000 needed for a new effort, "Heartland Forward," aimed at creating a local Heartland Foundation, an extension of the Walmart Family Foundation.
The purpose of the foundation would be to identify small-business opportunities in the Joplin area and bring entrepreneurs into the program with a $5,000 grant to launch an idea, product or business with chamber support.
One other prospect is a program called "Heartland Together," sponsored by the Kaufman Family Foundation in Kansas City. Chamber officials will have a meeting with members of that board to discuss the details of the program and whether Joplin could be involved. The foundation offers grants for education and entrepreneurship.
Robyn provided a quarterly report on chamber activities at a meeting of the Joplin City Council last week.
Joplin has had $263 million in investments in the manufacturing and distribution system, resulting in the addition of 850,000 square feet of warehousing and 530 jobs added from from January through December 2021.
He said that Joplin is ranked as the eighth-best city in the nation for manufacturing and distribution by trade indexes the chamber follows. Joplin has a trucking fleet of 30,000 operated by companies within 60 miles of Joplin that service the industries.
Recently, one international site selector and seven national site selectors have come to Joplin to see what properties and opportunities are available here for industrial clients. There are 31 new projects in play across all industries that the chamber is working on to some degree, Robyn said.
A rail freight analysis is being sought by the chamber because it could provide information that is important to some prospects. To do that, the chamber is working with the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization to co-fund a rail freight analysis, Robyn said.
"Oftentimes when I sit with site selectors, we just don't have the data. We can talk about the products coming in and out of here on rail and the ingredients to make our products and aggregate to make cement and all those different things, but at the end of the day we can't show it, prove it. We have a good story to tell, but we need facts, information, and this rail analysis is a big part of that."
In other business information, population is continuing to climb slowly.
"Unfortunately, that doesn't result in an increased labor force participation rate," Robyn said. "In fact, its gone down a little bit largely due to what we've heard over and over: retiring baby boomers and COVID-19 impacts on the work force. Also this lack of reentries, people that aren't even looking (for a job), they just aren't doing anything, maybe a wait-and-see attitude."
Joplin's unemployment rate is 2.3%, which Robyn said is considered full employment.
"It is a very challenging environment for all of our industries across the board," he said.
