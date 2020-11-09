Officials with the city of Joplin and Freeman Health System today announced changes that will be made to the city's annual Christmas parade, which is scheduled for Dec. 1.
The biggest change is that the parade this year will become a drive-thru event. Instead of us standing on the sidewalks of Main Street watching the parade go past us, parade participants will be stationary, and we'll drive along Main Street through them.
The parade's organizer, Freeman, said the change is needed to comply with safety recommendations during the pandemic.
"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to carry on this annual tradition because it just wouldn't be Christmas in Joplin, Missouri, without our parade," said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman.
Look for more details in reporter Debby Woodin's story at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- A story from reporter Kimberly Barker about whether surrounding communities are planning changes to their Christmas parades.
- The latest area COVID-19 updates, including reports about the deaths of five more residents in Newton County and the city of Joplin.
- Coverage of tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
Have a good Monday evening.
