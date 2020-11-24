Spectators applaud theme, tradition of Christmas parade

A menacing Grinch rode on the Camp Mintahama float during the Joplin Christmas parade last year. The parade has been canceled this year because of COVID-19. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Freeman Health System and the city of Joplin have canceled the Joplin Christmas parade, which was to take place on Dec. 1, because of COVID-19 concerns.

Damien Tiregol, of Crabby's, is opening a new restaurant, Blackstone Gastropub, in Cat Johnson's Taste of the South. On Tuesday, he delivered  meals to front-line workers at Mercy Hospital Joplin.

The Carthage City Council has called a special meeting for Wednesday afternoon to discuss a mask ordinance.

We'll also have coverage of tonight's Joplin Board of Education meeting.

And Joplin Boys open their basketball season tonight against McDonald County. We'll have the details. 

Tags

Trending Video