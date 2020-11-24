Freeman Health System and the city of Joplin have canceled the Joplin Christmas parade, which was to take place on Dec. 1, because of COVID-19 concerns.
Damien Tiregol, of Crabby's, is opening a new restaurant, Blackstone Gastropub, in Cat Johnson's Taste of the South. On Tuesday, he delivered meals to front-line workers at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The Carthage City Council has called a special meeting for Wednesday afternoon to discuss a mask ordinance.
We'll also have coverage of tonight's Joplin Board of Education meeting.
And Joplin Boys open their basketball season tonight against McDonald County. We'll have the details.
