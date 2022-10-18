Wide-eyed children will be transported to Candy-Land as they and their families watch this year's Joplin Christmas parade sparkle its way down Main Street.
"Christmas in Candy-Land" is the theme for floats and decorations at the Dec. 6 event, said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System, the parade organizer and sponsor.
Mayor Doug Lawson presented Baker with the city parade permit during the unveiling Tuesday of event details at City Hall.
"The Christmas parade has been an important part of Joplin for many decades now," the mayor said. "Some of us can remember when downtown was decorated differently and all the stores were open and the good memories that I have."
"The parade continues to be an important event for the citizens of Joplin, and we are blessed that the Freeman Health System has offered to support the parade and to take charge," he added.
Planning is already underway for the 52nd annual Christmas parade, Baker said. Freeman has been staging the parade since 2014 after the Joplin Jaycees organization served as the planner for many years.
"We missed a couple of years because of COVID, but other than that it's been a beautiful trajectory" to launch the Christmas season locally, she said.
"Our staff is very excited about volunteering and making sure everything goes seamlessly. We have hundreds of volunteers from Freeman who plan every aspect of the parade from our entries to making sure the execution goes off flawlessly," she added.
The event draws people from around the region, and many families have a favorite place they return to each year to watch the procession, Baker said.
"The Joplin Christmas parade is really a beautiful tradition for families all across the region. There are families that rush to get to their particular spot to watch," she said. "It is so much fun to see families sitting and children playing and everybody enjoying this iconic tradition."
Unveiling a poster of the Candy-Land theme, Baker said, "I know that many of the entries will reflect this theme, and I can't wait to see the creativity unleashed" in the parade entries.
Entry fees are donated to Children's Miracle Network.
"That will help children all across the region with medical needs, supplies and transportation or anything they require," Baker said.
Parade entries can be arranged by emailing contact information for the interested organization to joplinchristmasparade@freemanhealth.com. Anyone with questions may contact the parade coordinator, Sally Currence, at 417-434-3458.
