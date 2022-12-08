Two floats took honors in Tuesday's Christmas parade in Joplin.
A judging panel assembled by parade sponsor and organizer Freeman Health System recognized All Seasons Signs for its float as best representing the parade's theme of "Christmas in Candy-Land."
That float, which featured a lighted castle similar to the one depicted on the Candy-Land game, along with game pieces and other features, was designed and built by All Seasons representatives including Olivia Frazier, Jim Easton, Jennifer Rousselot, Mechelle Musser, Denver Firgens, Laura Bailey and Geri Chapman.
The judges' choice award went to Twin Oaks Custom Cabinets for its "Santa's Toy Land" float entry. It featured a lighted log cabin amid a scene of Santa's sleigh and reindeer with a variety of toys, blocks and games. All of the elements were lighted, and the roof of the cabin was illuminated by hundreds of white lights to appear as if it were snow-covered.
The float was designed by Candy Rapp and Ashley Whitley and built by Davey Rapp of Twin Oaks.
There were 109 entries in the 52nd annual parade.
