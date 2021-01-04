A resolution addressing what Joplin city officials should consider to maintain competitive wages for city employees was adopted Monday by a majority vote of the Joplin City Council.
City staff said the formal statement provides a framework of bullet points and recommends market comparisons every two years to keep up with the market.
City Manager Nick Edwards said adoption of what is called a "compensation philosophy" is a follow-up to discussions last year that led to a 9% across-the-board pay raise. That increase was implemented Nov. 1 to boost city wages found lacking in pay studies done the last two years that compared Joplin's pay with neighboring and regional cities.
After taking that action to bring total pay up by $1.1 million, Edwards said city officials faced the question about how to keep up comparable wages. He said the resolution sets expectations or standards for accountability of city administration to the organization and manages expectations of employees. It sets out a step-by-step process for city administration and eliminates guesswork on how to fund wage increases in the future and try to defuse what can be a sensitive issue, he said.
"I believe that adopting this resolution will help us stay out of that crisis. It certainly won't solve the problem wholly, but I think it is a step in the right direction."
The statement is about 2 1/2 pages long. It establishes that:
• Annual step increases are given for merit rather than as a guaranteed automatic raise.
• Step increases are given in recognition of performance that meets or exceeds expectations.
• Employees are required to meet performance standards to achieve step pay increases and are to be evaluated by supervisors at least annually.
It also states that the overall pay plan needs periodic adjustments that are to be determined by local and regional surveys to be conducted at least every two years.
Fire Chief Jim Furgerson and finance director Leslie Haase led a work group of employees to determine the components of the resolution. He described the philosophy as a broad framework or guidance for city administrators and the council to use to adjust pay.
"This isn't a policy. This is a framework and a guiding document to help us work through compensation issues in the future," Furgerson said.
The future wage studies, as defined in the resolution, should gather wage information for 25 job titles from five local and eight regional cities and counties.
The finance director said that the city will obtain updated job descriptions that are being assembled by a consultant, Sheila Maerz, of Springfield. Maerz is updating the city's 140 descriptions and also is updating employee evaluation forms, Haase said.
Councilman Chuck Copple questioned whether that work was bid out.
Haase said city administrators considered it a continuation of a previous contract with Maerz.
Copple questioned the merit-based step plan language that defines an employee eligible for the raise as one who meets or exceeds minimums. He said that standard might invite complacence, rewarding work that is "just good enough and not 'knock it out of the park.'"
Furgerson said that is something that has been discussed by the employee committee but that the group has not arrived at a definitive answer yet on those standards.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said the the use of the term "compensation philosophy" was a concern to him because while city staff may say it is not a policy, it is close.
It puts an obligation on future councils, which the council traditionally has not done, Stinnett said, adding that in his eyes the council is being asked to vote on bits and pieces of a future wage plan without answers to all the questions.
Councilman Gary Shaw said he did not look at the resolution as a change but as a tool the city could use to avoid pay issues like the city has experienced.
Council member Diane Reid Adams said the resolution is a philosophy that is not set in stone. "Something that is a philosophy can be modified from time to time when the two-year studies are done. It is important to get started on this because of the open positions" the city currently has not been able to fill because of pay. "I think this is where we start, and we move forward from here," she said.
The council voted 7-2 to adopt the resolution. Stinnett and Copple cast the votes against it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.