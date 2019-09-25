Increases in some Joplin user and service fees affecting city cemetery charges, health permits, golf fees and others received informal City Council approval at a budget work session on Tuesday night.
If the council approves ordinances for them at a future formal meeting, the higher fees will go into effect Jan. 1.
Finance Director Leslie Haase said the fees got behind after the Joplin tornado when city staff did not have time to review them. Since then, the fees are being reviewed for increases every two years so in many cases the fees do not entirely cover the cost to provide the services. City staff is trying to raise fees in smaller increments over a few years rather than impose large hikes on businesses and residents in one year to cover the gaps.
Haase said fees should not exceed the city's cost.
Many city fees are not being raised at this time, she said.
Proposed increases are:
• Permits that involve Fire Department inspections — Operational permits will go from $50 to $75, and fireworks stands fees from $100 to $150.
• Plan review permits — A new fee of $100 will be charged for city staff time involved in the the review and inspection of stormwater detention on commercial properties. A new fee of $50 would be charged for traffic control plans reviewed by city staff when temporary street and traffic lane closures are planned for utility work.
• Cemetery fees — Grave openings and closings would go up from the current price of $500 to $600; cemetery lots, $500 going to $600; cremains interment, $200 going to $250, and cremains setups, $275 to $300; single columbariums, $750 to $850; and companion columbariums $1,100 to $1,200.
• Health permits — Inspection fees for low-risk establishments would go from $110 to $115; medium risk, $220 to $230; high risk, $330 to $345; swimming pool inspections for those open seasonally, $125 to $131; yearly pool inspections, $300 to $315; change in ownership inspections, $40 to $42; construction and remodel inspections, $125 to $131.
• Planning and development fees — Rezoning applications would go from $500 to $550; special use permits, $500 to $550, special use permit renewals, $500 to $550; zoning adjustments, $500 to $550; request to vacate easements or alleys, $500 to $550; site plan review, $500 to $550; subdivision plat, $100 to $150; lot split, $100 to $125.
• Sewer fees — New fees for sewer extension inside city limits would be set at $300 and outside the city would be $400; sewer saddle would go up from $75 to $100, sewer riser locate fees would go from $75 to $100.
• Park fees — Youth and child tennis passes would go from $37.50 to $40. Season passes for pools for families will go from $140 to $150; adults, $70 to $80; youths, $60 to $65; and seniors, $60 to $65.
• Golf fees — 18 holes weekday would go from $17 to $18; 18 holes weekday senior, $11.75 to $12; 18 holes weekend, $19 to $20; and weekend senior, $14 to $15; weekday twilight from $11 to $12; weekend twilight $13 to $14.
• Golf league play — Golf carts would go up $1, pull carts up 50 cents; annual passes for adults from $650 to $750; adult with cart from $1,300 to $1,400; family, $1,000 to $1,100, with cart for one, $1,600 to $1,700, with cart for two, $2,200 to $2,300; annual pass for seniors, $500 to $550; twilight pass from $300 to $350, with unlimited cart, $600 to $700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.