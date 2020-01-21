Revisions to an agreement between the city of Joplin and the Wildcat Glades Friends Group that would allow construction of a building for nature education on Tuesday night won initial City Council approval.
The council, without discussion, gave first-round approval to the amended agreement by a vote of 8 in favor with one council member, Melodee Colbert-Kean, absent.
Parks Director Paul Bloomberg said the council bill provides for changes to an agreement enacted last year between the nonprofit nature organization and the city for the group's operation of classes and activities at Wildcat Park. The agreement was made necessary after the National Audubon Society pulled out of a partnership that operated a nature center there. Now, the Missouri Department of Conservation operates what has been renamed the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.
Bloomberg said the friends group has run into scheduling conflicts with Department of Conservation programs at the center and that there was not enough room in the nature center for the group's volunteers to conduct activities there.
The group last summer won a grant that it now intends to use to build a cottage within Wildcat Park for its programs and activities.
The agreement allows the group to build and operate that cottage as well as keep its equipment and supplies in the park. Bloomberg said that if the agreement ever ended, other revisions allowed the group to take its equipment and to tear down the building, if the organization chose, or the city would take ownership.
In other business, the council:
• Authorized a cost-share agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to split the cost to build right-turn lanes at 15th Street and Range Line Road as part of a $2.1 million project to extend 15th Street to the east. The lanes will cost $914,885. The agreement calls for half the project’s funding, or $457,443, to come from the highway commission and the rest to come from the city.
• Approved the purchase of a model E-One Typhoon HP 75 Aerial Apparatus truck for the lowest bid of $908,588 from Jon’s Mid America. The Joplin Fire Department will trade in a 2001 truck for a final price of $883,588.
Asked how long it will take to receive delivery of the ladder truck, fire Chief Jim Furgerson said it would be more than a year. The truck will be built to Joplin's specifications. Furgerson said the ladder truck would be stationed at one of the department's stations on the west side of town, but it had not been decided yet which station.
• Authorized the use of federal grant funds for a sidewalk improvement project in the East Town neighborhood. The project involves replacement of the sidewalks on Comingo Avenue, and Second and Third streets from Michigan Avenue to McKee Avenue. The cost, $217,657, would be paid with the city's annual allocation of block grant funding from the federal government.
• Recognized a city employee, Mary Ann Phillips, on her retirement as the city's recycling and stormwater education coordinator. Phillips has run the Joplin Recycling Center since it was started 20 years ago during her 22-year career with the city. A resolution recognizing her for her work was read and presented to her by Mayor Gary Shaw.
