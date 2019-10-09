A number of rezoning requests received first-round approval from the Joplin City Council Monday night after public hearings produced no opposition to them.
One was a request from Leslie Harrison, of Pittsburg, Kansas, to rezone 3220 Belle Center Road from single-family residential to commercial to allow her to operate an indoor training pool for children. Harrison told the council she plans to construct a metal building to house an indoor swimming pool to teach survival swimming to children from ages 6 months to 6 years old.
Another was a request by Joplin real estate broker Gil Stevens to rezone property at 5051 S. Main St. from a light commercial planned district to heavy commercial. He said the property owner believes the land will be more attractive for a sale with zoning that matches the surrounding heavier uses, such as a nearby motorcycle store and convenience store. The council amended the zoning to heavy commercial planned district.
Also advanced to final readings was a request to rezone 3010 S. Connecticut Ave. from light commercial-planned district to heavy commercial.
In other business Monday:
• The council approved the renewal of a contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that allows the Joplin Health Department to provide WIC (Women, Infants and Children) services, including food checks redeemable for specific nutritious foods, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding counseling and certain medical services for income-eligible women and children in Jasper County.
• Authorized renewal of a contract with the Joplin Humane Society to provide shelter services for animals brought in by the city's animal control division. Certain fees associated with those services are expected to increase by 1.6%. Assistant health director Ryan Talken told the council that the number of animals taken to the shelter in the last year dropped and that Joplin was being charged the same fee amount that other area cities pay for the service.
• Approved a $35,000 contract with ScriptClaims Pharmacy as part of an agreement for the Joplin Health Department to pay for prescriptions issued by the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri. Talken said patients at the clinic are given vouchers that are submitted by the pharmacy to the health department for payment.
• Approved contracts totaling $6,250 with Gator Demolition for the demolition of dilapidated houses at 1007 Roosevelt Ave. and 220 S. St. Louis Ave.
