Several contracts including a change order to add more than $400,000 in repairs to a neighborhood tornado recovery project were approved Monday night by the Joplin City Council.
The council authorized a change order for neighborhood Project 4011 for $428,255. The neighborhood where the repairs will be done is between Indiana and Connecticut avenues from 20th to 28th streets.
David Hertzberg, the city's public works director, said that work is to include the replacement of damaged sidewalks, curb and gutters, stormwater inlets and pipes, disability ramps at corners, and street pavement on specific streets.
Those streets are New Hampshire and Roland avenues from 22nd to 26th streets; 22nd Street from Wisconsin Avenue to Indiana Avenue; Little Court, east of Wisconsin Avenue near 26th Street; and Illinois Avenue from 22nd to 26th streets.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said it seemed to him, in driving around the neighborhood, that there are streets in worse condition than the ones in the project. He asked if streets in that area that do not receive repairs will lag behind in maintenance.
Hertzberg said all the streets were evaluated for repairs and "the worst of the worst" were selected for the neighborhood projects by a team of engineers. He said the streets will be evaluated each year and addressed when they meet the criteria for repairs.
The work in the change order is being done from money saved from previous projects.
The December contract that was approved was $586,760, with Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. as the contractor.
Also approved was a work authorization contract in the amount of $76,075 with Olsson for a survey and engineering work on a floodplain map revision in the area of a Silver Creek tributary at 32nd Street and Arizona Avenue. The revision is to be submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Hertzberg said the purpose of the revision is to reduce the flood zone because of work the city has done to enlarge the water drainage system in that area. He said that will take some residents in that area out of the floodplain.
The council also approved a contract with Anderson Engineering for $20,900 to design and oversee replacement of concrete aprons around the main fire station at 303 E. Third St. Aprons at the entry and exit of the fire station garage doors have been eroded over time from firetruck traffic and could cause damage to vehicles if not replaced, according to a staff report.
Lynden Lawson, assistant director of public works operations, said the aprons are those originally built there in the 1970s.
The work would entail removing the concrete driving surface and the subgrade material and replacing them. The city street department will prepare the subgrade for the project, city documents report. The remainder of the construction work will be bid out.
The council also voted after a public hearing to advance for approval a request to rezone property at 5703 W. Wildwood Ranch Parkway from residential to C-3 commercial for the operation of a real estate business. The business will be named Peace Church, though it is not actually a church.
A closed session was held after the regular meeting with the agenda citing the need as confidential discussions with the city's attorney and a personnel matter.
