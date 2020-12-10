The Joplin City Council this week approved expanding the Sunshine Lamp Historic District to several properties in the 800 and 900 blocks of Main Street.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council heard a request to extend the district to 19 addresses in the two blocks. Council members approved the first reading of the measure with a unanimous vote. It will return to the council for second and third readings for final passage.
Once in place, the listed addresses will be part of the historic district, making them subject to the review of the Historic Preservation Commission in order to ensure work done on building fronts matches the character and style of other buildings in the district. Those property owners would also be eligible to receive money from the city's Facade Improvement Program for any improvements.
Passage of the measure would effectively widen the reach of that grant, said Lori Haun, director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance. The program pays for half of improvement costs up to $37,500.
"Most of the buildings who would use that program have already used it," Haun said. "By expanding it, more property owners can access that money. The funds haven't been tapped in the last couple of years."
Each of the property owners included in the measure signed a consent form agreeing to the designation. Property owners who did not agree to it will not receive the historic designation on their properties.
Haun said she appreciated the council's support of the measure. Plans are underway to expand the district even more, including along Virginia Avenue.
In other business:
• Similar historic designations for three cemeteries were also unanimously approved by the council.
Osborne Cemetery, Parkway Cemetery and Forest Park Cemetery were all rezoned as historic properties, making any construction or renovation projects eligible for review by the Historic Preservation Commission. Like the Sunshine Lamp measure, the ordinances for each cemetery passed on first reading and will be brought up for final passage during a future meeting.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he favored the extra layer of protection.
"I think this is a wonderful thing," Stinnett said during the meeting. "A previous administration allowed a fence at the Fairview Cemetery to be torn down. Maybe that will never happen again if the Historical Preservation Commission is looking over it."
• Rezonings were granted to several property owners in commercial corridors.
Martin L. Wheelen Jr.'s property at 4301 S. Range Line Road was rezoned from residential to heavy commercial. A property at 7414 E. 32nd St. owned by Rorie and Doug Hansen was rezoned from single-family residential to commercial. A property at 1521 E. 20th St. owned by Thomas D. Herrod was switched from commercial office to neighborhood commercial. And Schuber Mitchell Homes was granted a rezoning from neighborhood commercial to two-family residential for a property at 1604 E. Central St.
All of the rezonings gained initial approval with unanimous votes. They will not be given final approval until after second and third readings.
