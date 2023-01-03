Joplin firefighters are to receive pay increases averaging 11.2% as the result of Joplin City Council approval Monday night of a new labor agreement reached Dec. 14 with the union local members.
The raises are close to the 11.7% received by Joplin police officers after a contract with the Fraternal Order of Police union local went into effect in September.
In both cases, the labor organizations had forged contract terms with city officials earlier last year before an election on a tax proposal intended to fund larger pay raises. But, Joplin voters rejected Proposition Public Safety by a wide margin in Aug. 2 voting. It would have funded larger pay scales for the public safety departments by assessing property and personal property taxes.
After that, talks with the union representatives for both the police and fire department began again.
The Joplin Professional Firefighters Local 59 of the International Association of Fire Fighters represents all full-time fire department employees below the rank of deputy chief. The Fraternal Order of Police Southwest Missouri Lodge 27 represents police.
Peter Edwards, the city attorney who was a party to the negotiations, said fire department raises will go into effect in the current pay period.
A copy of the contract was included in council agenda documents, which included a pay scale, though the wages shown did not contain a comparison to the existing pay scale. Police and fire employees have a 15-step pay plan with each step corresponding to the employee's years of service.
The pay scale for firefighters with EMT certifications will start at $36,000 with raises of about $1,000 to $1,200 a year. Fire drivers/engineers start at $40,525 with raises per step starting at about $1,200 a year. Captains start at $49,000 with annual increases of about $1,400 to $1,500 per year.
Pay ranges for firefighter/EMTs with five years of experience hit the $40,000 range, and driver/engineers see pay levels at five years of more than $45,000.
Council member Chuck Copple, a retired firefighter, said he would abstain from the vote on the contract.
"I do very much applaud the raises current staff was given," he said, adding that, he was "disappointed in the starting wage of $12.36 for starting firefighters." At that rate, they are making only slightly more than Missouri's minimum wage, which rose this year to $12 an hour. He said that is not adequate to recruit firefighter trainees.
Union representatives did not speak at the meeting, though a number of firefighters were in the audience.
Raising wages is one of the efforts of the city to try to retain firefighters and police officers as turnover in the departments strained workloads. Other measures have included changing city policies to allow retired or retiring public safety employees to come back to work or stay after filing for retirement benefits.
City officials have cited pay as an overall issue among city employees. With more than 500 employees, the city has had more than 100 open positions recently with wages cited as a large contributor to those vacancies. The city recently curbed its trolley service because of a lack of commercially licensed drivers who are in high demand in regional job markets. Other key positions that have been in short supply have been heavy equipment operators and engineers.
The council recently approved a 4% raise for rank-and-file city workers as inflation rates hit 8%. That rate had stayed below 2% a year for the last decade.
Councilman Josh Detar made a motion to approve the pay raises, which drew seven affirmative votes and Copple's abstention. Councilman Gary Shaw was absent.
