Joplin residents will not see an increase in their city property taxes next year.
The Joplin City Council approved a levy that stays the same as this year's at 43.42 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. On a house with a market value of $100,000, the tax bill will remain $82.50.
"The property tax of the city represents a very small percentage of the overall tax liability of the citizens of Joplin," finance director Leslie Haase told the council at a special meeting Monday night. The session was held to conduct a public hearing on the levy and for the council to act on an emergency measure to set the tax.
No one spoke at the public hearing.
The city's portion of the tax is 17.97 cents. The remaining 25.45 cents goes to the Joplin Public Library for its costs of operating.
Haase said the revenue from the city's portion of the tax goes to the health department, parks and solid waste funds. The city's tax will generate about $1.066 million and the library will receive about $1.326 million, she said.
The city revenue is to be divided equally among the city’s health and welfare fund, parks and recreation fund, and solid waste management fund. Each fund is expected to receive about $355,549.
About $1.326 million would be collected for the library, up from $1.298 million.
Haase said the reason the rate stays the same but revenue will increase is because of an increase in assessed valuation of properties in Jasper and Newton counties; in particular, the value of new construction produces the additional revenue, she said.
Assessed value of properties went up from nearly $453 million to $460 million in Jasper County and from more than $150 million to nearly $158 million in Newton County. The rise in total valuation in the two counties amounted to nearly $15 million.
After her presentation, Councilman Ryan Stanley made a motion to approve the tax rate on an emergency basis and the motion carried by a vote of seven in favor. Two council members, Melodee Colbert-Kean and Taylor Brown, were absent.
The council last week held a public hearing on the proposed 2020 city budget. Spending will drop $20 million from the current year’s budget as the city finishes its disaster recovery work with federal grant funding.
Expenditures during the 2019-20 fiscal year are proposed at slightly more than $105.1 million, compared with $125.4 million in 2018-19. Revenues in the new budget are forecast at more than $115.6 million.
The council will hold discussions in September to review the proposed line items in the budget and to make some spending decisions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.