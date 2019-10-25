Completion of the East Town neighborhood survey to identify historic characteristics of the area will start soon after the Joplin City Council granted approval of a contract for the work on behalf of Joplin's Historic Preservation Commission.
Keenoy Preservation of St. Louis will be retained by the city of Joplin at a cost of $23,000 to conduct the survey of the south half of the neighborhood, the area located south of Langston Hughes-Broadway, which is on the original Route 66 path through Joplin.
East Town is the second neighborhood where a historic survey has been done with the goal of identifying historic structures that could be considered for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places along with identifying potential historic districts and other assets that help tell Joplin's story.
The survey is being done in two phases because of the size of the neighborhood.
The first phase was completed last year. The northside survey proposed two historic districts in that area. Two properties were identified as potentially eligible for individual listings on the National Register of Historic Places.
A grant was awarded through the national and state historic preservation offices for the survey.
Tornado recovery
A contractor will soon start work on Joplin's next-to-last neighborhood tornado recovery project. A contract to fix streets, curbs, sidewalks and disability ramps in west Joplin was approved by the council at its Monday meeting.
David Hertzberg, the city's public works director, proposed a contract with Branco Enterprises Inc. of Neosho for $1,976,735.
He said it was the lowest of five bids for the work to make the repairs in an area from Maiden Lane to Jackson Avenue and 20th Street to 26th Street. He told the council that this project, named Surface Project 4002, will be the next-to-last neighborhood project and should be completed by June 2020. Bids are now being taken on the last neighborhood recovery project to be done, he said.
In other action, the council:
• Authorized payments to Anthem insurance that include fee increases for the city's annual stop-loss insurance to cover health insurance losses and for administration of the city's self-funded health insurance plan. The annual cost for stop-loss insurance will be $611,625. While the city pays claims from self-funding, the stop-loss is insurance bought from Anthem to cover large claims, which are employee health claims over $150,000, to protect the city from those large losses to its own fund.
In addition, the city will pay Anthem an administrative fee of $245,600 to process all of the city's employee health claims.
Leslie Haase, finance director, told the council that as a result of actual claims costs, the stop-loss fees and administrative fees and employee health insurance premiums will go up 5.6% next year. She said that was lower than the national trend in costs, which is up about 6.8%.
• Approved adoption of the fiscal 2020 budget that goes into effect Nov. 1. It sets the revenue estimate at $125.5 million and spending at $119.6 million.
• Authorized demolition of a dilapidated house at 1907 W. Perkins St. by Gator Demolition at a cost of $4,189.
• Approved an agreement with state and federal highway agencies authorizing the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization to conduct transportation planning for streets and highways next year.
• Authorized a contract with the state that will provide the Joplin Health Department with $32,975 to provide health services to mothers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.