A study to determine the structural needs of Memorial Hall and suitable uses for the building if renovated will go forward after a final vote this week by the Joplin City Council.
The study is to provide a recommendation about whether to demolish the hall or renovate it for a specific purpose or a variety of uses.
Council members narrowly approved a contract earlier this month with SFS Architecture Inc. of Kansas City on first reading to authorize a contractor to do the study. The vote was five in favor, three against, with one council member — Christina Williams — abstaining. She did not participate in the discussion and vote because she is employed by one of the bidding firms, Corner Greer and Associates of Joplin.
But the five-vote majority was not enough to enact the bill on first reading as an emergency measure. That takes at least a six-vote majority. The measure was approved on second and third reading Monday by a 6-2 vote with an abstention by Williams.
The city wants the building assessed for structural integrity and to determine whether it should be torn down, repaired or remodeled, and what public use it could best serve if preserved.
Memorial Hall was built in 1924 after a campaign to win voter approval for a bond issue to finance the project was conducted in 1923 by the Robert S. Thurman Post of the American Legion. It was designated as a memorial for those who served during the Spanish-American War and those who were killed in military service in World War I. Memorials for veterans of subsequent wars were later added to the site. It also was designated as a place for veteran meetings and conventions at a time when veteran events drew hundreds to convention sites. It also has been a place where concerts, shows and other events have been staged.
There were 14 bids submitted to conduct the study. City staff selected five of those bidders for interviews.
Two top contenders were teams of two firms. One was SFS Architects of Kansas City working with Olsson Associates of Joplin. The other was DLR Group of Kansas City and Corner Greer and Associates of Joplin. Corner Greer also is working on the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex that is to be built on land that had been the Memorial Hall front parking lot.
City employees who reviewed the bids and conducted interviews with the finalists recommended SFS/Olsson for the job.
The base bids for the work were $120,000 by SFS/Olsson and $85,000 by DLR/Corner Greer.
Any project for the building would be placed on a list for the next round of funding by the city's quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax that would go before voters next year for renewal. The current tax expires in early 2022.
The city's finance director, Leslie Haase, told the council during discussion at the July 6 meeting that the central question the study should answer is, "What is the best use for the hall? We've struggled during my time with the city with what is the best use for it."
Should it be a community center? A meeting space? A concert or performance venue? A war memorial?
Employees who evaluated the bids looked at a variety of information about the bidders to determine who they thought could best answer those questions.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez asked why SFS was ranked fifth of the five finalists initially and then shot to the top of the list.
Haase said the cost to hire SFS was the highest of the five firms and that's why it was ranked lowest in the beginning. But when interviews of the finalists were conducted, it rose to the top after representatives presented information about the firm and what their work would entail.
She said that SFS has experience with projects involving historic tax credits and historic buildings the other bidders did not have. She also said they understand public sentiment about historic buildings and war memorials. They also had a more detailed public input process and would work to bring about community interest in whatever study recommendations are produced.
Council member Diane Reid Adams asked if the DLR bid should have received credit for involving Corner Greer, a local firm. Haase said that the local bid preference policy of the city applies to traditional bids, not requests for qualifications, which was the process used in this case. Haase also said that Olsson has a local office.
Mayor Ryan Stanley and Councilman Anthony Monteleone both questioned whether the Corner Greer involvement would be important because that firm is working on the neighboring Cornell Complex project.
Haase said that the bid evaluators preferred SFS because of the extensive public input process they would provide to help determine the recommendations that will come from the study.
Councilman Phil Stinnett and Cortez spoke in favor of the staff recommendation for SFS.
"I understand about local," Stinnett said. "I've harped about local for a lot of years. But I also believe this study to be the best it can be. We've been kicking the can down the road (on renovating Memorial Hall) so long it's ridiculous. But I also believe this study needs to be the best it can be."
