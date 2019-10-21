A Lake of the Ozarks developer said a surprise council decision Monday night rejecting a financial plan for a $77 million retail development in southeast Joplin leaves him with no clear path forward.
"I'm very surprised," said developer Andy Prewitt of the council action that could kill the Boomtown Central Shopping Center he had proposed on 32nd Street east of Range Line. "I'm very disappointed."
The majority 6-2 vote to deny tax increment financing, or TIF, to the 65-acre project followed hearings and council discussion that lasted nearly two hours Monday night. Though city representatives and the developer had held talks on the proposal for about nine months, there were still three key issues of disagreement regarding financial issues that were described during the session. City staff said those issues would likely benefit the developer more than the city although the proposal had been moved forward without a staff-requested market study to crunch the numbers proposed by Prewitt's firm.
The $77 million development was proposed in two stages, with the construction of Menards as the first phase followed by a second that could have brought a full-service grocery store, a movie theater and other retail to the site composed of long-vacant tracts of property owned by the late John Q. Hammons. The deal hinged on the TIF request to repay the developer for $17 million in costs for building new roads and other infrastructure within the project site.
"I think it effectively moves this project back, if not kills it completely; it definitely sets it back to where I don't see what the next step is," Prewitt said in the aftermath of the council decision. His comments came after he had huddled with other members of his firm, his attorney and project supporters in the hallway outside council chambers to assess what had happened.
Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area of Chamber of Commerce, said Joplin may now have passed up a tax and economic producer on land that had gone undeveloped for decades.
"What is frustrating about this specific TIF is we have a developer willing to invest tens of millions of dollars in Joplin, who's willing to build nearly a mile of public roads on his dime and finance it through the TIF," Teeter said. "Not only was this about having a Menards, but the ability for someone like me to have something that's pad ready and recruit a Hyvee or another full-service grocery store to our market, this was our best chance. To recruit a new movie theater, this was our best chance."
He said the financial plan would have produced "substantial" boosts in tax revenue to the school district, the city and other taxing districts despite the public assistance in the form of tax payments made to repay the $17 million infrastructure costs.
Council members Doug Lawson and Phil Stinnett are the two who voted against dumping the plan.
That vote came on a motion by council member Anthony Monteleone and a second by Melodee Colbert-Kean. They voted in favor of it as did Diane Reid Adams, Keenan Cortez, Ryan Stanley and Mayor Gary Shaw. One council member, Taylor Brown, was absent.
Issues discussed by the council included a lack of agreement on the amount of interest to be paid the developer on the repayment of the $17 million in infrastructure costs as well as the rate of return the developer sought on the investment. City staff also questioned whether the developer would complete the second phase.
Finance Director Leslie Haase said that if the TIF was granted and then only Menards was built with no second phase of investment by the developer, there would not be enough tax revenue to benefit the city or perhaps even support the $17 million payback.
She also told the council that if the rate of return, as sought by the developer, was too high then the public assistance for the infrastructure costs would not be warranted.
After the meeting, Prewitt said he was trying to move toward the numbers the city wanted to hit on the deal, contending the city had been unwilling to negotiate.
Mayor Gary Shaw said he was concerned that the TIF proposal was not accompanied by a development agreement, which the council has in the past considered at the same time.
There was discussion that the purpose of considering the TIF request Monday without the terms of the development agreement being finished yet was to prevent a city sales tax increase to be decided by voters on Nov. 5 from being subject to the taxes collected by the future TIF district.
Toward the close of the discussion, when Monteleone made the motion, Stanley asked City Attorney Peter Edwards what the effect would be if the the council did not approve the TIF proposal.
Edwards said that if the council denied it, "it's the end of the story."
