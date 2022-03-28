A forum for Joplin City Council candidates will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall.
The forum will be held by KGCS-TV, the broadcast television station of Missouri Southern State University. Bobbie Pottorff, general manager of the station, will serve as moderator of the forum.
While residents may attend the live forum, KGCS also will live broadcast the program on its station. It also will be livestreamed on the city of Joplin's website, www.joplinmo.org.
KGCS also will repeat the broadcasts on its channel at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. It also can be viewed on the television station's YouTube channel.
Voters on April 5 will elect three to general seats on the council and one to the Zone 4 seat.
There are five candidates for the general seats including one incumbent, Doug Lawson; the others are Josh DeTar, Brian Evans, Kate Spencer and Jon Thomas Buck.
There also is an incumbent seeking reelection to the Zone 4 seat, Diane Reid Adams. The challenger is Mark Farnham.
Incumbent Gary Shaw is unopposed for reelection to the Zone 1 seat and virtually assured of reelection.
All voters cast ballots for the zone seats as well as the general seats, regardless of the zone in which they live.
KGCS broadcasts on Channel 21 and is also available on regional cable television systems such as Sparklight, Mediacom and Suddenlink Communications. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University.
In addition, The Joplin Globe has posted podcasts in which the candidates answer questions.
Each candidate in the contested races answered questions in the podcasts posed by digital editor Joe Hadsall. Those can be found online at www.joplinglobe.com.
