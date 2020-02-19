Candidates for five seats on the Joplin City Council on Wednesday night at a public forum answered questions ranging from what can be done to provide more public transportation to how the city could make housing safer and more affordable.
The forum was put on by the One Joplin Neighborhood Council. That is a group of resident leaders from nine different neighborhoods working on initiatives to improve the community. The event, held at Unity of Joplin, was attended by about 40 residents.
Candidates made 90-second opening statements about themselves and the reasons they are vying for a council seat in the April 4 election.
Property conditions in Joplin, particularly in older neighborhoods, was the basis of several questions asked of the candidates.
One question was: How do candidates see the role of council members in promoting safe and healthy housing?
“We need to have neighborhood conversations about these issues so residents understand what they could do,” said Anthony Monteleone, an incumbent running for a two-year general council seat.
Another incumbent, Phil Stinnett, who wants to be returned to his Zone 3 seat, said that the city cannot fix the housing problems. He said the city can be the facilitator for neighborhood improvement projects, “but we have to find money to do that and get residents to want to fix their properties.”
The city has worked on neighborhood improvement projects by fixing broken sidewalks, damaged streets and stormwater drainage to encourage residents to repair their houses, he said.
Josh Shackles, another candidate for the general two-year seat, said some people struggle on low incomes to find an affordable place that is fit to live and the city should encourage the construction of affordable housing.
Transportation was another need cited.
Asked how public transportation could be improved, Steve Urie, a candidate for the Zone 3 seat, said the city’s Sunshine Lamp Trolley is underused, but it can take several hours to make a trip using the trolley. He said the trolley service needs more drivers and a redo of the routes to provide shorter rides and access to more locations.
Christina Williams, a candidate for a four-year general seat, said that alternative transportation, such as walking and biking, should be encouraged. Residents need more services in their neighborhoods such as grocers and doctor offices so they don’t have to find transportation to meet their basic needs.
Candidates were asked how Joplin could be made economically stronger.
Jim Scott, a candidate for a Zone 2 seat, said that adoption of the Smart City initiative the city is currently pursuing to improve the use of the technology for services and access to 5G cellular service is expected for fast internet service. He also wants to bring in more manufacturing and industry to create jobs.
Harvey Hutchinson, another Zone 2 candidate, said that Joplin should promote its location as the crossroads with Interstates 44 and 49 intersecting to provide access to large cities in all directions. He also said voters need to be asked again to pass a use tax to get Joplin’s share of taxes from online sales.
Charles Copple, also a candidate for Zone 2, said one of Joplin has a low cost of living among its strengths that could be used market the city to attract business and employment.
Joshua Bard, candidate for a general seat, said Joplin will see exciting changes in upcoming years as the passage of Proposition B, a half-cent sales tax to fully fund the Police and Fire Pension Fund and free up money from the general fund for other city purposes, will expand opportunities here.
In answer to a different question about Joplin needs, two candidates said the city must address crime issues. Urie, a Zone 3 candidate, said there are large neighborhoods and areas of the city that are in the dark and that street lights need to be installed in those areas to discourage crime.
Shawna Ackerson, a candidate for one of the four-year general council seats, said the city should hire more police officers to reduce crime.
One candidate for a general seat, Keenan Cortez, was unable to attend.
After the two-hour session, those who attended said it will help them make choices at the ballot box April 7.
“This was an excellent opportunity to listen to the candidates and to listen to their responses to what we’re asking for — for safe and healthy housing in Joplin — and also to listen to their ideas for improving the city,” said Raquel Sapien, a member of the One Joplin Neighborhood Council. “It was very interesting. We hope that when the election takes place, those who do join the council will remember this event and remember the questions we asked, take them to heart and hopefully do something to improve the city.”
“I got to learn about the priorities of each candidate, and that was really helpful; also just their experience and getting to see how they interact. I’m still not 100% sure (for whom he will vote) but it brings us a long ways to see how they’re going to govern and what sort of things they’re looking for,” said resident Zach Spiering.
Gwen Murdock, moderator of the event, said about six members of the Neighborhood Council wrote the questions and then spent an evening going through the submitted questions to decide which ones to ask and adding some questions: “It was sort of a collaborative, cooperative effort.”
