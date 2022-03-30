Candidates for Joplin City Council gave their views on questions about law enforcement and homelessness issues among others during a forum at City Hall.
The session was put on Tuesday night by KGCS-TV, the broadcast television station of Missouri Southern State University. Bobbie Pottorff, the station’s general manager, served as the moderator.
Those who participated were the five candidates for three general seats on the City Council, Doug Lawson, Kate Spencer, Josh DeTar, Brian Evans and Jon Buck; the two candidates for the Zone 4 seat, incumbent Diane Reid Adams and challenger Mark Farnham; and the unopposed Zone 1 incumbent, Gary Shaw.
Two questions involved issues that most of the candidates had identified in a recent Globe questionnaire as Joplin’s two most pressing issues. Those are homelessness and law enforcement/safety and security.
Most of the candidates said pay for Joplin police officers should be increased. Some said that police officers want more resources.
DeTar said, “We have got to work with the department to find out what those needs are” and concentrate the department’s efforts on crime prevention.
Spencer said the department is underpaid, which has led to it being understaffed, and that incentives should be paid to retain officers.
Evans said police officers have told him “they love their leadership. But we have to find a way, one way or another, to increase their pay.”
Buck said that while most candidates agree more pay is needed, city officials need to look at the city budget to find more money for the department or consider other revenue streams to increase pay and resources for the department. One source, he suggested, would be to start a credit union where loan interest paid by customers goes to police and fire pay.
Lawson said, “The popular answer is let’s pay them more. I don’t think there’s anybody on the City Council who wouldn’t agree ... that we just can’t pay them enough” for the work they do and the sacrifices they make to be on the job. “I think we need to respect them more, applaud them more and work closely with the chief. I think the city manager is doing that to find what incentives will bring them here and keep them here.”
Shaw said, “I’m anxious to try to help them. We haven’t totally ignored them. We have had steady increases since 2017,” but he agreed that further wage increases are needed.
Farnham, the Zone 4 challenger, said Joplin needs to look at salary increases for those fourth-, fifth- and sixth-year police officers who are leaving to work in other cities. He advocated for the city to spend $1 million to buy police cars that tenured officers could drive home for personal use so that they don’t have to pay for a personal vehicle.
Adams, the incumbent, said that one of the factors in the city’s economic development efforts to recruit companies and people here for jobs is “that if someone is going to move their family, they need to feel safe. We need to do targeted pay increases,” she said. She said she is “totally against any more across-the-board raises until we get police and fire where they need to be.”
In a question about homelessness, Pottoroff said she was not referring to panhandling but to true chronic homelessness. She asked the candidates what ideas they have to help.
Adams said, “I think one of the most important things is to have a city roundtable of the organizations involved in this and make sure that we’re not duplicating services. Then we need to address the people themselves and find out what their needs are before we start putting them in homes or in shelters even because some of them don’t want to go. Some of them are happier on the street. But we need to know what their needs are first and foremost.”
Farnham said he is a founding member of Vita Nova Village, a grassroots effort to provide temporary homes for those in need. He said the group working on the project has been studying the concept of tiny home villages and meeting with experts, builders and city officials to get information needed to establish the program. If elected, he would try to make it easier for projects like that to succeed, he said.
Lawson said that while some say that requirements at local shelters make it difficult for homeless people to stay, “I’m not convinced that the requirements of the shelters are too burdensome. Sometimes I think they are important.” For those who don’t want to stay homeless, he said there are resources to help them get identification papers and jobs, and provide them with shelter.
Spencer said Joplin is known as a very giving community and that’s drawing homeless people here. For those who truly want to get out of homelessness, there should be programs to connect them to services that will help them become independent. She said one man she knows obtained job training in welding and now operates his own business.
Evans said, “It’s just one other example of when government tries to run things they almost typically mess it up” because the national economy is causing people to lose their homes and be on the streets. He said he spoke to people at the Watered Gardens homeless shelter who said they have beds but need more money to house the homeless, and some do not want to abide by the shelter’s rules.
“Another big issue we do have in Joplin is we do have a busing issue,” he said. “I’ve seen so many other cities bus homeless people to Joplin, and they have nowhere to go and don’t know what to do,” creating a problem for local taxpayers to solve. He said all those involved in providing shelter or housing and other services to the homeless should meet to find a solution without the city taking on a role of placing homeless people for services.
Buck said there is a gap in service to those who are without homes. “We need to find a way to funnel them in and see what they need in their life where they’re at, whether it’s an ID, birth certificate, and give them a locker to store valuables” and connect them to services here. “If they don’t want that, I’m all for buying them a bus ticket and getting them home,” adding there needs to be a system to help those who want that and get the others home.
DeTar said he agreed that the city does not need to be in the business of managing homelessness. He said organizations need to form an intake service that assesses the needs of new homeless people who come to Joplin and refer them to the services they need.
“I’d like to see organizations work together and city support them best way we can.” He said Joplin is a friendly town that will help people but that it may be time to not be so friendly. “It may be time to send them on their way,” he said of those who live on the streets.
Shaw said he has been told there is space in the shelters to house people but is not enough money to take care of them. “We have to be careful how we deal it. We have to find a way to stop people from putting people on buses and sending them to Joplin,” he said.
