Four finalists will be asked to come to Joplin early next month to interview with the Joplin City Council for the vacant city manager's position and to meet the public.
Mayor Gary Shaw said Tuesday that the council narrowed down the field of candidates from eight to four in a closed meeting Monday night. The agenda for the session cited personnel talks as one of the reasons for meeting behind closed doors.
The mayor said the names of the finalists would not be released yet in case any of them did not want to go forward as a candidate for the job. If they commit to come for interviews, their identities will be released in advance of their visits to Joplin, he said, and times to meet with the public will be scheduled.
There were 26 applicants selected for early consideration after the job was first posted by Strategic Government Resources, a Keller, Texas, search firm hired by the council to recruit applicants.
"We took some citizen input and gave council input about what we were looking for that we gave to the search people and that was the criteria they used" to find applicants, Shaw said. Those 26 referred by the search firm were narrowed to eight at a prior meeting.
"We asked that group of eight to send us a video so that we could listen to their presentation and see their ability to communicate," and those videos were reviewed at Monday's meeting, resulting in the council narrowing the field to four.
"I believe in these four that we have some good candidates," the mayor said.
Asked for some details about the finalists, Shaw said, "I'd rather wait. We are going to offer the four an opportunity to come to Joplin. When we find out who's coming, we will release their names and a little bit about their background," saying city officials did not want to cost a candidate a current job at this time by disclosing names.
"We want to be as transparent as we can, but we need to wait to give them a chance to withdraw if they do not want to come," Shaw said.
They will be asked to come sometime during the first week of December.
"We will spend a full day interviewing them," the mayor said. "Our tentative plans are to have a reception, and we'll open it to our citizens to come and meet them. That will be before we make a choice. Then we'll choose and see if we can come to a contract."
The search firm advertised the qualifications for the job as possessing a bachelor’s degree in public administration, finance, or a closely related field with experience equivalent to six years of full-time work as a city manager, public works director, city finance director, assistant city manager, or comparable managerial/administrative position in a city of comparable size. A master’s degree in public administration, finance, or a closely related area may substitute for one year of the required experience.
"The chosen candidate will be an excellent communicator, a good listener, and will work continuously to build consensus and trust," according to the promotional material for the job. "Citizen engagement and building community partnerships, particularly with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Joplin Alliance, will be important to ensure the continued economic development of the city.
"The selected individual must be an approachable, open and fair people person who genuinely cares about staff and the community, appreciates Joplin’s culture and history, and stays highly visible in the community. A candidate who is honest, trustworthy, and possesses a high degree of integrity will be successful in this position."
The Joplin position became vacant in March when it was announced that Sam Anselm and the council had parted ways, and as part of the terms of his departure, he was to be paid severance. Anselm was hired in August as city administrator in Wildwood, near St. Louis, and his severance pay then ended.
Anselm was promoted from assistant city manager to the top leadership post in 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.