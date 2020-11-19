Masks are back on the agenda for the Joplin City Council.
The council will meet tonight to consider an ordinance that would require the wearing of a cloth face covering over the nose and mouth or face shield inside public buildings and businesses, in public transportation vehicles, and outside when people other than family members are present and it isn't possible to be socially distanced.
The special meeting tonight was called in response to a request made by area health providers as COVID-19 case numbers and deaths increase.
Reporter Debby Woodin will have complete coverage at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- Coverage of tonight's tree lighting ceremony in downtown Joplin.
- An update from the Empty Bowls fundraiser, which was hosted today by Watered Gardens to benefit local organizations that fight hunger.
- The latest COVID-19 case numbers and deaths.
Thanks for reading. Have a good evening, and stay safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.