A gathering of the Joplin City Council for dinner before a Nov. 19 special meeting did not violate the state's open meetings and open records law, the Missouri attorney general's office has determined.
Joplin city officials were notified of the finding in a letter sent to them by Assistant Attorney General Brian Earll. The letter was dated July 20 and was obtained by the Globe on Aug. 17 after asking the city attorney's office for an update following a complaint about the meeting.
Four residents sent complaints to the attorney general's office in November after the council held a special meeting that resulted in a majority vote to reinstate a citywide requirement to wear masks in public as the result of surging COVID-19 cases and requests by health care providers.
Before the meeting, council members gathered in a side room to eat. Doors to the room were open and some of those opposed to mask mandates recorded videos of the dinner gathering and entered the room. They were required to leave the room and the doors were then closed.
The residents had started a recall petition earlier for council members who had voted in favor of a previous mask mandate that the council had ended when case numbers declined. But the drive was restarted after the Nov. 19 meeting in addition to the filing of the complaints alleging Sunshine Law violations at that meeting.
The residents named in the complaint to the attorney general are Abigail Covington, Frank Thompson, Christopher Warner and Mark Strunk. Covington, who has previously spoken on behalf of the group, did not reply on Friday to a Globe request for comment.
In his letter to the city, Earll stated, "Upon review of your complaint, our office has decided not to pursue enforcement action for a violation of the Sunshine Law."
A recommendation from the attorney general was included in the letter to the city. It stated that the office "would encourage the city to communicate with citizens the nature of the social gatherings. A practice of letting the public know when a quorum will be present, but city business will not be discussed, to avoid the appearance of impropriety is one way to ensure citizens are informed."
The council has traditionally been served food before meetings because the meeting times usually are set for 5:15 to 6 p.m., requiring some members to come to City Hall directly from their jobs.
Council members at the time of the complaints said no public business is discussed during dinner. Assistant City Attorney Jordan Paul said at the time that the Sunshine Law allows public bodies to gather for social occasions. In those instances, the council does not discuss any city business or policy. "It is not a public meeting as designated by statute" on those occasions, he said.
Jean Maneke, an attorney for the Missouri Press Association, said case law is clear on the issue.
"There are several cases in past years that have addressed the issue of members of public bodies gathering in numbers constituting a quorum for social purposes. The Sunshine Law does specifically say in its definitions that a 'public meeting' doesn’t include an informal gathering of members for 'social purposes' where there’s no intent to circumvent the law."
The recall petitions against the council members who voted for the mask mandate that night failed for lack of sufficient voter signatures.
