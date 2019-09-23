Members of the Joplin City Council got a look Monday night at the city's no-frills proposed spending plan for the fiscal year that starts Nov. 1.
It forecasts revenue at about $115.6 million and spending at slightly more than $105 million. Most of the projects to be funded are those in the city's special sales tax funds as interim City Manager Dan Pekarek said last week.
He told the council the financial plan is a "conservative budget."
"It is a reflection of the times we have been living in for the last several years," added Leslie Haase, the city's finance director.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked Haase what she expects for future years.
She said that if e-commerce continues to climb, the budget will continue to grow tighter because there won't be much growth in sales tax revenue since Joplin does not get tax revenue from online sales. Voters have twice declined to enact a use tax on purchases made on the internet to replace revenue that would be produced if the transaction had occurred at a local store.
"If sales tax doesn't continue to grow, we won't be able to keep up with expenses," Haase said. City officials project tax revenues to grow about 1.5 percent during the 2020 budget year.
The general fund, which pays for most of the city's personnel costs and operations, is balanced but is projected to have only $27,651 to spare if no other changes are made to the expenses in the fund, Haase told the council. General fund revenue is expected to be about $26 million.
Payroll and benefit expenses for the city's employees will take about three-fourths of that revenue or more than $18.4 million. There are 583 employees, but 55 are police officers and firefighters paid from the half-cent public safety sales tax rather than the general fund.
Operational costs in the general fund are planned at $5.2 million, and replacement of office equipment and other capital costs for the operations are expected to be nearly $1.8 million.
Another place where revenue is down is in the municipal court fines and forfeitures.
Fines and costs collected have plummeted from a high in 2010 of $2.1 million to $1.07 million last year.
Stinnett asked the reasons for the 50% decline. He asked if any studies have been done that show whether other cities are experiencing similar decreases.
Citations and traffic violations also have dropped.
Police Chief Matt Stewart said those numbers dropped as the result of reforms made after the fatal shooting of Ferguson resident Michael Brown by police there in 2014. He said he is not aware of any studies but that police chiefs in many cities have reported "significant" declines in tickets and citations since then.
LaMonte Ratcliff, court administrator, said that court fines and forfeitures have diminished because of two state laws that were enacted and case law decided that reduced fines for all municipal courts in Missouri.
Cities can no longer keep people in jail who cannot pay fines and judges have to find alternatives, such as community service, for people who cannot afford to pay fines, Ratcliff said.
Department heads gave brief presentations on capital expenses in their departments and summarized what those costs will be.
The council will continue budget discussions today when the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Joplin History and Mineral Museum will present their requests for funding.
More discussions
The City Council will meet at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for more budget discussions at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.