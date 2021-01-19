We'll have coverage of tonight's Joplin City Council meeting, which will include discussion of costs to the city for COVID-19 mitigation and response. The Joplin Health Department also will give an update.
Jeff Lehr has coverage of a preliminary hearing for the first of three suspects in a July murder in Lamar.
CoxHealth officials gave tours Tuesday of the new $42 million hospital in Monett, which opens to the public on Friday.
We'll also have a roundup of those who have filed for school boards in Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction and Neosho.
Neosho and Carthage have their Black and Blue (wrestling) brawl. We'll be there.
The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold virtual local public hearings starting Wednesday and running through Jan. 29 to receive customer comment in water and sewer rate cases filed last summer by Missouri American Water Co.
All of this and more in tomorrow's edition of The Joplin Globe, and at joplinglobe.com.
