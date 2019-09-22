Joplin's city budget for 2020 will be examined by the City Council at work sessions Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The $105 million spending plan is once again a constrained budget, said Dan Pekarek, the interim city manager.
"I think you could reasonably say this is a status quo, conservative budget again," he said. "There are no significant differences in this budget from last year."
Spending is down about $20 million from the current year and $40 million from the previous year.
"The budget continues to go down with the completion of post-tornado projects funded by the Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery funding," Pekarek said. The city is close to finishing projects from a $113 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for tornado recovery. A $45 million grant also was provided by HUD and some of it has not yet been spent, but there is no deadline to spend that money. This year is the deadline to spend the larger grant.
"We will wrap up those projects and the budget will continue to normalize after those projects are done," Pekarek said.
Large expenses are mostly paid for by the city's special sales taxes, which include those for parks and stormwater, transportation, capital improvements and public safety.
Providing the city's contribution to the Police and Firemen's Pension Fund this year will cost about $3 million. Police and firefighters have a pension fund because they are not eligible to participate in Social Security for public safety work.
"Obviously that is one of the issues that's a concern for the city is that ongoing cost that is increasing every year for the maintenance of the pension fund," Pekarek said. "It's a driving force."
That is why the city has placed a question on the Nov. 5 ballot, Proposition B, asking voters to approve a half-cent increase in the sales tax to fully fund the pension fund so that the cost can be removed from the general fund and that money used for other city services. The sales tax would sunset in 12 years or whenever the pension is fully funded.
Revenues in the new budget are forecast at more than $115 million. Sales taxes are projected to produce about $38.5 million of the revenue,
"Sales tax is pretty flat as far as revenues, but were thinking it will go up 1.5%," Pekarek said.
The council will review the line items in the budget at its meeting Monday.
On Tuesday, the council will consider funding requests from:
• Chris Wiseman, executive director of the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, for museum funding of $190,131. That is the same amount the city has funded for two years. The total cost to operate the museum this year is about $219,592.
• The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, which seeks funding of $252,000 for economic development work under a contract it has with the city. Of that, $200,000 would go to the chamber and $52,000 would go to Joplin Regional Economic Development, formerly the Joplin Regional Partnership. That is an increase of $2,000 from this year's funding.
• Joplin Workshops Inc., which seeks $13,000 as the matching portion of a state grant to buy a new transit van to transport its workers. There also is a request for $30,000 to fund a marketing program to rebrand the workshop for labor opportunities.
On Wednesday, the budget talks will focus on:
• A biennial review and evaluation of user fees charged by the city. The council last reviewed fees for city services in 2017 and those changes were implemented in 2018, according to city documents.
• Consideration of a Smart City initiative that uses technology for city features that would be aimed at economic development and quality-of-life improvements.
Time, place
Joplin's budget year ends Oct. 31, and the new budget year starts Nov. 1.
Budget discussions will be held at work sessions at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
