A public hearing on a request for $2.8 million in tax incentives for development of a $51.3 million convenience store distribution center as well as discussion about a $377,000 bill for Chicago flights at the airport will be held at Monday's Joplin City Council meeting.
Casey’s Marketing Co., an affiliate of Casey’s General Stores, announced last week it plans to construct a 200,000-square-foot distribution center at 2715 S. Prosperity Road. The 40-acre site is adjacent to the junction of the Interstate 49 and Interstate 44 ramps in Joplin, north of 32nd Street and west of Prigmore Avenue.
The council will be asked to take first-round action to allow the project to be financed with tax incentives for the building and its equipment.
In other business, the council will hear a presentation from Steve Stockam, manager of the Joplin Regional Airport, and Mike Mooney, a consultant, about the impact of recently added Chicago flights and a bill of $377,000 to help with the startup costs of that service.
City officials and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation agreed to provide a revenue guarantee of up to $600,000 to American Airlines to help pay the costs for the first year. The airport manager said the first invoice under that agreement will offset reduced fares the airline offered to attract passengers after the flights started in June.
Other business includes a lease to American Airlines for space in the airport terminal, and a measure to formally establish an airport police force and empower it to enforce city ordinances and FAA regulations.
The council also will be asked to endorse a resolution that will start a required 45-day public inspection period of the cost to the transition eligible employees from the Joplin Police and Firemen's Pension Fund to a state pension fund.
Work has begun to implement changes resulting from the Nov. 5 passage of a half-cent sales tax to close the existing pension fund and move newly hired public safety workers and others eligible to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System.
According to city documents, cost statements from the actuary for LAGERS and the pension plan will be placed on file in the city clerk’s office for public inspection for 45 days ahead of council consideration of ordinances that would authorize closure of the existing pension fund and transfer of the eligible workers to the state plan.
It is expected those ordinances will be presented to the council on first reading during a Dec. 2 meeting with final action at a subsequent meeting.
A series of ordinances will be presented for council action that would implement some previously discussed increases in city fees related to zoning and subdivision developments, fire codes, swimming pools, golf fees and other areas.
The council also will take action to implement a proposed 2 percent increase in wages for City Council employees that include the city attorney, the city clerk and the municipal public defender.
In addition, two people have filed requests to speak to the council about changes to the city's medical marijuana zoning regulations.
The agenda also provides notice that there is to be a vote to hold a closed meeting on a legal issue, a real estate matter and personnel discussion.
