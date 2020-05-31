Construction contracts to relocate general aviation at the Joplin Regional Airport will be presented to the Joplin City Council for consideration at a meeting Monday.
One bill would authorize an agreement with Hutchens Construction Co. for $919,066 for construction work.
Moving the general aviation entrance, called Dennis Weaver Road, is one of the projects set out in the airport's master plan.
A staff report says increased traffic to tenants on the airport grounds, such as the sites of two fixed-base operators that provide services and supplies to private aircraft and pilots, has created the need to move the entrance, located on Missouri Highway 171.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission provided a grant of $944,624 for the relocation. The cost to the city will be $104,913.
Approval of a supplement agreement with the Crawford, Murphy and Tilley firm for engineering oversight of the construction also will be sought.
Engineering services for part of the street widening project on Connecticut Avenue also is proposed in a contract with Bartlett & West Inc. for $248,596.
The work authorization would be for the completion of final design plans for a section of the Connecticut widening that runs south from 32nd Street to the Interstate 44 overpass.
In other business, a rezoning request by a builder to allow the construction of two duplexes in a neighborhood of single-family homes that drew opposition and a recommendation for denial is on the agenda Monday for a public hearing.
Builder Joe Standeford has asked to rezone property west of Douglas Place from single-family residential to two-family residential to build two duplexes.
Before a hearing last month by the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, seven neighbors submitted petitions of protest to the plan. Some residents testified at the zoning meeting that some other duplexes built in the neighborhood are a source of problems that have required police attention. Another resident objected to extra traffic and density of residents that he said multifamily housing has created in the area.
As a result, the zoning panel voted to pass on a recommendation that the council deny the rezoning.
A request by the Jasper County Commission to vacate Pearl Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets as well as part of Meridian alley to the west of Pearl near Seventh Street also will be heard. The request is part of an effort by the county to aggregate property for the construction of a new Joplin Courts Building at Seventh Street and Pearl Avenue.
The county has cleared the site where the former First Baptist Church building had been located at the northeast corner of the intersection. The county also has purchased the land across Pearl Avenue from the courts building, including the office buildings at 606, 608, 610 and 614 S. Pearl Ave.
The $35 million project is being funded by a quarter-cent sales tax that county voters agreed in April 2019 to extend.
The request received a recommendation for approval by the zoning panel.
Other zoning requests that are scheduled for public hearings Monday:
• To rezone property northwest of A Street and Oliver Avenue from single-family to two-family residential for a development by 210 Rentals LLC.
• To rezone property at 5526 W. 32nd St. from nonretail commercial to neighborhood commercial for future commercial development, requested by Stanley Weaver.
• To vacate a stormwater easement south of 26th Street and Irwin Avenue, requested by Jasper Products.
